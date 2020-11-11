WARREN, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases, today announced that Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference.

Presentation Details Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020 Time: 3:30 PM Eastern Time

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentations will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.bellerophon.com.

About Bellerophon

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.

Contacts At W2O Group: At LifeSci Advisors: Julie Normart Brian Ritchie (559) 974-3245 (212) 915-2578 jnormart@w2ogroup.com britchie@lifesciadvisors.com



