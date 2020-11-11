







11th November 2020

Real-Life Field Studies removing NOx finalized for publication

Photocat has together with scientists received information that its results has been finalized for publication in the Journal of Photocatalysis, Vol. 1, No 2, 2020. Photocat technology delivers substantial NOx reduction. The results are very comforting says CTO Henrik Jensen and ads that when you have worked for a long time on delivering substantiated impact it is very rewarding to see results verified by leading scientists in the field of photocatalysis.

The work and results described in above article has now been peer reviewed which means that results from removing NOx projects in Copenhagen Airport on concrete paving stones produced by Danish Company IBF and results from Roskilde on public parking lots have been 3rd party validated. owned and operated by local authorities. In the Roskilde case the surface used to embed the aircleaning product from Photocat was asphalt.

Michael Humle, CEO, Photocat A/S Tel: +45 2210 2523

e-mail: michael@photocat.net

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CEST 15:00 on November 11th 20.

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommision AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se.

Attachment