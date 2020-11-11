TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that it has entered into two new agreements with its joint venture partner Barrick Gold (DRC) Limited which further strengthen the Loncor and Barrick joint venture relationship in the Ngayu gold belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (“DRC”). The ground covered by these agreements includes a number of priority, exploration targets already outlined by Barrick, two of which are ready for initial scout, core drilling. Total acreage under the various Barrick/Loncor joint ventures in Ngayu now totals approximately 2,000 square kilometres.



In the first new agreement, three exploration properties in the Ngayu gold belt previously held by Barrick outside of its joint ventures with Loncor, have now been added to an existing Loncor/Barrick joint venture agreement (the “Amended Barrick JV”). These three Barrick properties are located northwest of Loncor’s 100%-owned Makapela project where indicated mineral resources of 614,200 ounces (2.2 million tonnes grading 8.66 g/t Au) and 549,600 ounces (3.22 million tonnes grading 5.30 g/t Au) of inferrred mineral resources have already been outlined by Loncor. Two significant targets have been delineated by Barrick at Mongaliema (7 kilometres northwest of Makapela) and Ntokayulu (3 kilometres northwest of Makapela). At Mongaliema, trenching and augering is continuing along a west northwest trending shear zone with trench results including 37.3 metres grading 1.48 grammes per tonne of gold.

In the second new agreement (the “New Isiro JV”), Loncor and Barrick have replaced the existing joint venture agreement between Barrick and Loncor relating to the Isiro properties in the Ngayu gold belt, to focus on the three most prospective Isiro properties. These three Isiro properties include two of the drill targets identified by Barrick, Yambenda and Yasua, and which Barrick plans to drill as part of its ongoing drill campaign on priority targets in the Ngayu gold belt. At Yambenda, a 9.5 kilometre long banded ironstone ridge has a number of gold in soil anomalies.

In addition to the above agreements, a new drill target has been outlined by Barrick on one of the properties which is part of the Barrick/Loncor joint venture entered into in June of this year (reference is made to Loncor’s press release dated June 24, 2020). At the Mokepa target, scout core drilling is due to commence shortly on a +250ppb gold-in-soil anomaly extending over 1,600 metres and where encouraging trench results of 110 metres grading 0.5 grammes per tonne gold and 32 metres grading 0.99 grammes per tonne gold have been outlined. At Mokepa, the mineralized system consists of banded ironstones in mafic volcanics sandwiched between conglomerate and carbonaceous shale.



The Ngayu gold belt lies approximately 220 kilometres from the Kibali gold mine, operated by Barrick (TSX: “ABX”; NYSE: “GOLD”). Kibali produced record gold production of 814,000 ounces of gold in 2019, at “all-in sustaining costs” of US$693/oz.

Arnold Kondrat, CEO of Loncor, commented: “We are very encouraged with Barrick’s decision to further enhance the exploration potential of our joint ventures, especially when they have already delineated a number of high potential drill targets such as Yambenda and Mokepa. Barrick’s scout drilling program continues on other parts of our joint venture ground and we expect to announce preliminary drill results from other targets shortly.”

The terms of the Amended Barrick JV and the New Isiro JV are substantially the same. Under both JV agreements, Barrick manages and funds all exploration of the joint venture ground until the completion of a pre-feasibility study. Once the joint venture committee has determined to move ahead with a full feasibility study, a special purpose vehicle ("SPV") would be created to hold the specific discovery area. Subject to the DRC’s free carried interest requirements, Barrick would retain 65% of the SPV with Loncor holding the balance of 35%. Loncor would be required to fund its pro-rata share of the SPV in order to maintain its 35% interest or be diluted.

Loncor is a Canadian gold exploration company focussed on the Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the “DRC”). The Loncor team has over two decades of experience of operating in the DRC. Ngayu has numerous positive indicators based on the geology, artisanal activity, encouraging drill results and an existing gold resource base. The area is 220 kilometres southwest of the Kibali gold mine, which is operated by Barrick Gold (TSX: “ABX”; NYSE: “GOLD”). In 2019, Kibali produced record gold production of 814,000 ounces at “all-in sustaining costs” of US$693/oz. Barrick has highlighted the Ngayu Greenstone Belt as an area of particular exploration interest and is moving towards earning 65% of any discovery in approximately 2,000 km2 of Loncor ground in the Ngayu Greenstone Belt that they are exploring. As per the joint venture agreements entered between Loncor and Barrick, Barrick manages and funds exploration on the said ground until the completion of a pre-feasibility study on any gold discovery meeting the investment criteria of Barrick. In a recent announcement Barrick highlighted six prospective drill targets and have commenced confirmation drilling in 2020. Subject to the DRC’s free carried interest requirements, Barrick would earn 65% of any discovery with Loncor holding the balance of 35%. Loncor will be required, from that point forward, to fund its pro-rata share in respect of the discovery in order to maintain its 35% interest or be diluted.

In addition to the Barrick joint ventures, certain parcels of land within the Ngayu Belt surrounding and including the Adumbi and Makapela deposits have been retained by Loncor and do not form part of any of the joint ventures with Barrick. Barrick has certain pre-emptive rights over the Makapela deposit. Adumbi and two neighbouring deposits hold an inferred mineral resource of 2.5 million ounces of gold (30.65 million tonnes grading 2.54 g/t Au), with 84.68% of this resource being attributable to Loncor via its 84.68% interest in the project. Loncor’s Makapela deposit (which is 100%-owned by Loncor) has an indicated mineral resource of 614,200 ounces of gold (2.20 million tonnes grading 8.66 g/t Au) and an inferred mineral resource of 549,600 ounces of gold (3.22 million tonnes grading 5.30 g/t Au).

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX/LSE: "RSG") owns 26% of the outstanding shares of Loncor and holds a pre-emptive right to maintain its pro rata equity ownership interest in Loncor following the completion by Loncor of any proposed equity offering.

Additional information with respect to Loncor and its projects can be found on Loncor's website at www.loncor.com.

Peter N. Cowley, who is President of Loncor and a "qualified person" as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Additional information with respect to the Company’s Imbo Project (which includes the Adumbi deposit) is contained in the technical report of Minecon Resources and Services Limited dated April 17, 2020 and entitled "Independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Imbo Project, Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo". A copy of the said report can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Additional information with respect to the Company’s Makapela Project, and certain other properties of the Company in the Ngayu gold belt, is contained in the technical report of Venmyn Rand (Pty) Ltd dated May 29, 2012 and entitled "Updated National Instrument 43-101 Independent Technical Report on the Ngayu Gold Project, Orientale Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo". A copy of the said report can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

