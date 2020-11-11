New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Traffic Management System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841308/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the smart traffic management system market looks attractive with opportunities in highway, managed lanes, and others applications. The smart traffic management system market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $13.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7% to 9% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are favorable government initiatives for developing the traffic infrastructure and emergence of smart cities.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the smart traffic management system industry, include the growth of adaptive traffic control & traffic analytics and emergence of mobility as a service (MaaS).



In this market, traffic monitoring systems is the largest product type, whereas highway is largest application. Growth in various segments of the smart traffic management system market are given below:

Smart Traffic Management System Market by Segments



The study includes the trends of smart traffic management system market and forecast for the smart traffic management system market through 2025, segmented by product type, application, and the region as follows:



Smart Traffic Management System Market by Product [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Traffic Monitoring System

• Traffic Signal Control System

• Traffic Enforcement Camera

• Intelligent Driver Information System

• Integrated Corridor Management

• Others



Smart Traffic Management System Market by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Highway

• Managed Lanes

• Others



Smart Traffic Management System Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• France

• Germany

• Russia

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• Korea

• India

• The Rest of the World

Some of the smart traffic management system companies profiled in this report include Kapsch, Siemens, Transcore, Delcan, Q-Free, SwRI, Xerox, SICE, Dynniq, and IBI Group and others.



The analyst forecasts that traffic monitoring system will remain the largest segment due to its usage in controlling traffic infractions, reducing traffic accidents, and detecting potentially dangerous drivers.



Within the smart traffic management system market, highway will remain the largest application over the forecast period. The growing trend toward the adoption of smart cities is expected to drive the growth prospects for the highway market.



North America will remain the largest region due to increasing adoption of IoT and growing need for real time data among drivers and passengers. APAC region is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing traffic congestions with growth of urbanization.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market size estimates: Smart traffic management system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, application and end user industry

• Segmentation analysis: Smart traffic management system market size by product type, and application type in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Smart traffic management system market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of smart traffic management system in the smart traffic management system market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of smart traffic management system in the smart traffic management system market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the smart traffic management system by product (traffic monitoring system, traffic signal control system, traffic enforcement camera, intelligent driver information system, and integrated corridor management), by applications (Highway, Managed Lanes, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the smart traffic management system market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the smart traffic management system market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this smart traffic management system market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the smart traffic management system market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the smart traffic management system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this smart traffic management system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this smart traffic management system area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this smart traffic management system market?



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 160

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By product type (traffic monitoring system, traffic signal control system, traffic enforcement camera, intelligent driver information system, and integrated corridor management), by applications (Highway, Managed Lanes, and Others)

Regional Scope North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, and Russia), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Korea, and India), and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

