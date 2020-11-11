New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Supercapacitor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841307/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the supercapacitor market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, industrial, consumer electronics, and energy industries. The supercapacitor market is forecast to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $3.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 19% to 21% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing production of electrical vehicles, growth in portable electronics, and superior properties of supercapacitors, such as high energy density, long lifecycles, and power stabilization, as compare to conventional power storage devices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the supercapacitor industry, include growing demand for micro supercapacitors and development of high energy density supercapacitors.



Supercapacitor opportunities have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Evolution of Supercapacitor Opportunities



In this market, transportation is the largest segment by end use, whereas double layer capacitor is largest by product type. Growth in various segments of the supercapacitor market are given below:

Supercapacitor Market by Segments



The study includes trends of supercapacitor market and forecast for the supercapacitor market through 2025, segmented by end use industry, product type, voltage type, and region as follows:



Supercapacitor Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

• Energy

• Others



Supercapacitor Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Double Layer Capacitors

• Pseudocapacitors

• Hybrid Capacitors



Supercapacitor Market by Voltage Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Less than 25V

• 25-100V

• More than 100V



Supercapacitor Market by Region [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Taiwan

• Rest of the World

Some of the supercapacitor companies profiled in this report include Maxwell, Panasonic, Ioxus, CAP XX, AVX, Skeleton Technologies, Nippon Chemi, LS Mtron, and Evans Capacitor and others.



The analyst forecasts that double layer capacitors will remain the largest segment due to increasing usage of double layer capacitors in regenerative braking systems of electric vehicles. The analyst predicts that the demand for hybrid capacitors is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to higher energy density of hybrid capacitors than double layer capacitors.



Within the supercapacitor market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by the growing demand for supercapacitors in electric vehicles due to the need for fuel efficiency, power stabilization, enhanced vehicle performance, and extended long life expectancy.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for supercapacitors in automotive, wind, solar, and consumer electronics industries, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market size estimates: Supercapacitor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, application and end user industry

• Segmentation analysis: Supercapacitor market size by end use industry, product type, voltage type in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Supercapacitor market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of Supercapacitor in the supercapacitor market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of supercapacitor in the supercapacitor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the supercapacitor market by end use industry (transportation, consumer electronics, industrial, energy, and others), product type (double layer capacitor, pseudo capacitor, hybrid capacitor), voltage type (less than 25V, 25-100V, and more than 100V), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the supercapacitor market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this supercapacitor market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the supercapacitor market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the supercapacitor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this supercapacitor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this supercapacitor market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this supercapacitor market?



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 150

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By end use industry (transportation, consumer electronics, industrial, energy, and others), By product type (double layer capacitor, pseudo capacitor, hybrid capacitor), By voltage type (less than 25V, 25-100V, and more than 100V)

Regional Scope North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, and the UK), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Taiwan), and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841307/?utm_source=GNW



