CARY, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-ay-zee), a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Cary, N.C., earned the Triangle Business Journal’s 2020 Corporate Philanthropy Award in the Large Company category for the fourth year running. The recognition honors the work of companies, nonprofits and outstanding citizens through philanthropy, volunteerism, board support and corporate partnerships in 2019.



In 2019, Chiesi’s employee-led corporate social responsibility program Chiesi in the Community (CITC) continued to grow. Chiesi contributed more than $980,000 – a $132,000 increase from 2018 – and 2,400 hours of team member involvement. In total, 121 unique charitable organizations were supported. CITC strives to improve the health and well-being of the communities where Chiesi lives and serves, with a specific focus on addressing the needs of underserved youth in the Triangle area.

To achieve this mission, Chiesi and its team members engaged in recurring partnerships with nationwide patient organizations, such as March of Dimes, the American Heart Association and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, as well as Triangle-based nonprofits, such as Me Fine Foundation, Children’s Flight of Hope, Refugee Hope Partners and Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Chiesi launched a matching donation campaign for its Triangle partners that totaled $185,000 and directly supported their work in food security, medical support and other programs.

“Beyond achieving our business objectives, Chiesi’s success is measured by the impact we have on the communities around us,” said Ken McBean, President and CEO of Chiesi USA. “We’re honored to be represented alongside likeminded companies and people who hold philanthropy at their core. We sincerely hope businesses across all industries recognize the positive impact they can have and are inspired to join in.”

Chiesi USA’s commitment to corporate philanthropy is solidified in Chiesi Group’s status as a Certified B Corporation®. The B Corporation Certification is awarded by the nonprofit B Lab, which assessed the social and environmental performance of all 28 Chiesi affiliates on the basis of the B Impact Assessment, the most widely used assessment for measuring the impact of a company on its workers, community, environment and customers. Chiesi is the largest multinational pharmaceutical group to earn the Certified B Corporation® status.

Chiesi will be featured in TBJ’s virtual award ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 10-11 a.m. EST. Leaders in the nonprofit and corporate sector will discuss how COVID-19 has changed corporate giving and share lessons to navigate the crisis.

“Challenging times like the pandemic are when philanthropic efforts are more crucial than ever,” continued McBean. “We value our partnerships as long-term commitments, so we will continue and strengthen them to our fullest ability.”

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation®, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

