WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust today reported continued steady growth in the number of Direct Exchange network addresses and users—including a 91% jump in patient/consumer use—during the third quarter of 2020. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.



According to end of third quarter 2020 metrics:



DirectTrust patient/consumer addresses: The number of patients/consumers using Direct Secure Messaging jumped 91% to more than 557,000, compared with the same time last year.



The number of patients/consumers using Direct Secure Messaging jumped 91% to more than 557,000, compared with the same time last year. DirectTrust trusted addresses: The number of trusted Direct addresses able to share PHI grew 13% to more than 2.4 million, compared with the same period a year ago.

DirectTrust organizations served: The number of health care organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers (HISPs) and engaged in Direct Exchange grew 8% to more than 252,000, compared with the same time last year.



The number of health care organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers (HISPs) and engaged in Direct Exchange grew 8% to more than 252,000, compared with the same time last year. Direct E xchange transactions: There were more than 169 million messages sent and received within the DirectTrust network during the third quarter of 2020. The cumulative total of Direct Exchange transactions since DirectTrust began tracking transactions in 2014 exceeded 1.8 billion at the end of the third quarter; a growth rate of 50+ million transactions per month.



There were more than 169 million messages sent and received within the DirectTrust network during the third quarter of 2020. The cumulative total of Direct Exchange transactions since DirectTrust began tracking transactions in 2014 exceeded 1.8 billion at the end of the third quarter; a growth rate of 50+ million transactions per month. DirectTrust membership: Five organizations joined DirectTrust during the third quarter of 2020. Its total membership now stands at 110. New Members since July 1, 2020 are:

Robin Healthcare

Nole-Sec

NEHII

NoMoreClipboard

Health360



“As the industry learns to cope with and adapt to a COVID-19 world, we’re starting to see the usage of Direct Secure Messaging trending back to expected levels,” said DirectTrust President and CEO Scott Stuewe. “We’re experiencing steady solid growth in the number of trusted Direct addresses able to share PHI and organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers (HISPs). We’re particularly delighted to note the impressive growth in use of Direct Secure Messaging by patients and consumers, and what this portends for the growth of electronic health information exchange.”

“We attribute the steady growth of the DirectTrust network to the ease of deployment of Direct exchange, and the cost-effective and uncomplicated mechanism for secure interoperable data transport enabled by Direct Secure Messaging. We’re especially heartened to learn that these attributes have driven deployment of Direct in pandemic response strategies,” Stuewe concluded.

Charts detailing end of third quarter results are available here or by contacting Ed Emerman at eemerman@eaglepr.com or 609.240.2766.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust’s robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

Media Contact

Ed Emerman

Eagle Public Relations

609.240.2766

eemerman@eaglepr.com

