The Royal British Legion successfully raises awareness, increases engagement and maximizes web efficiencies with Progress Sitefinity



BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that the UK’s largest Armed Forces charity, The Royal British Legion, has transformed its web presence with Progress® Sitefinity®. With the Progress Sitefinity digital experience platform (DXP), marketers and developers can easily deliver compelling, multichannel user experiences.

Providing support for members of the Armed Forces community in the UK, The Royal British Legion has more than 235,000 members, 50,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities. The organization needed a new, powerful multichannel web presence to raise awareness about its services and activities, communicate its impact and keep its audiences informed. Teaming with Progress partner and award-winning digital agency Manifesto, The Royal British Legion built a high-performing, mobile-first website that is easy to navigate and manage.

“We selected Progress Sitefinity for its flexibility, ease of use, intuitiveness and rich content management capabilities,” said Harriet Hart, Digital Manager at The Royal British Legion. “It's the easiest content management system we've used. Powered by it, our new website now reveals in a clear and vibrant way what we do and the impact we have on our community. We’ve received extremely positive feedback from our users.”

With Progress Sitefinity, The Royal British Legion was able to:

Build and convey its unique story through video, imagery and infographics

Create distinctive charity campaigns that have resulted in increased engagement

Conduct A/B testing of campaigns to improve performance and make adjustments on the go, based on data

Cross-promote content, leading to a wider reach and better user experiences

In addition, the new website is seamlessly integrated with a third-party event platform, enabling visitors to sign up for fundraising events. Finally, using Progress Sitefinity has helped The Royal British Legion boost its productivity. Because Progress Sitefinity is so easy to use, The Royal British Legion can quickly train new users and better manage the content creation process.

“The Royal British Legion has created a rich experience that reaches unique audiences and shares content across channels,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “Organizations need to deliver exceptional experiences to effectively communicate their mission and values through the full power of technology. Progress provides this not only in the form of a high-performing digital experience platform in Sitefinity, but also through our comprehensive array of products focused on building and delivering the best business applications for our customers.”

Progress Sitefinity enables digital agencies, developers and internal IT teams to rapidly develop elevated experiences that empower marketers to deliver relevant, personalized content through the channels their customers prefer. For more information, go to www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms.

