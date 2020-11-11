FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:45am- 11:15am ET



Acme United’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Johnsen will also meet one-on-one with institutional investors during the day.

Acme United’s presentation will be broadcast live here and available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at: https://acmeunited.gcs-web.com/.

To obtain additional information about Acme United’s participation in the Sidoti conference, please contact Sidoti & Company.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

