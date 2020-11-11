SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atSpoke , the modern workplace operations platform, announced that its customer, Strada Education Network , switched from Zendesk to atSpoke to power its help desk operations across more than 500 users and four affiliates. Since implementation, Strada has reduced IT response time by 42%. Additionally, atSpoke’s Slack integration allows Strada to capture over 75% of service requests which significantly boosts time to resolution and improves visibility and accountability across its entire employee support operations.



Strada Education Network is a social impact organization dedicated to improving lives by forging clearer and more purposeful pathways between education and employment. To do so, the organization leverages a unique combination of research, philanthropy, policymaker engagement, investments, and solutions. Through affiliate organizations, Strada delivers an array of solutions and services to individuals and institutions, supporting students and workers as they pursue education and careers, and helping employers build talent pipelines for the future.

While the company initially used Zendesk, the team quickly realized the need for a more streamlined, easy-to-use solution for their users. Enter atSpoke. According to Jay Swiglo, Corporate Operations Engineering Manager at Strada Education Network, the service desk in atSpoke is so popular and accessible that the technology is being rolled out across multiple departments throughout the company.

“Almost immediately after switching to atSpoke, we saw a rise in tickets — not because our users had more issues, but because we were finally accurately capturing their needs through a true workplace operations platform,” said Swiglo. “The native integration with Slack in particular was a huge deal. atSpoke makes the whole process automatic, surfaces the analytics we need, and saves us an incredible amount of time.”

Why atSpoke?

“It used to take up to several hours to configure a new request form from scratch. With atSpoke, it takes us as little as 20-30 minutes,” said Rose Layton, Strategic Technology Partner at Strada Education Network.

atSpoke offers not only better value, but modern technology that aligns with Strada's way of working. atSpoke was built from the ground up to work in Slack, giving every employee a support experience that feels like having a conversation. Since its 2017 implementation, Strada has experienced a 42% reduction in response time and has seen a 232% increase in requests.

Join Our Upcoming Webinar

To learn more about how Strada shifted its workplace operations platform from Zendesk to atSpoke, register for the upcoming webinar, “How Strada Education’s IT Team Increased Efficiency Moving to a Modern Ticketing System,” taking place Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 10am PST.

atSpoke Resources

About atSpoke

atSpoke is a modern workplace operations platform that helps your organization to scale by giving every employee what they need to be their most productive. IT, HR, and Operations teams resolve requests faster and employees get convenient and immediate help in the tools they already use. Customers like Databricks, ThoughtSpot, Change.org, DraftKings, and Drift use atSpoke to unlock their workforce productivity and move work forward faster. Learn more at atSpoke.com .