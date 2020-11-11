SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecwid E-commerce , a leading global software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce company, today unveiled the findings from a survey of U.S. small businesses’ holiday shopping strategies and expectations. The inaugural U.S. Small Business Holiday Forecast includes survey data from over 190 small businesses— revealing that three quarters believe the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their typical holiday plans.



Ecwid E-commerce is an established multichannel e-commerce solution, powering hundreds of thousands of small businesses worldwide, enabling them to move online effortlessly and with little to no cost. Ecwid E-commerce uniquely understands what it takes to help a new generation of small businesses adopt online tools during an unprecedented surge in e-commerce spending. Following several months of pandemic-induced quarantines and store closures, small business owners are now challenged with adopting new strategies to face one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year.

Key findings on holiday expectations from these business owners include:

41% of merchants expect sales to be higher for the holidays

76% of merchants said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected their holiday plans (45% of these merchants say significantly)

55% of merchants plan to move up shipping deadlines to account for delays

73% and 70% of merchants will rely on email and organic social media respectively to advertise

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed large numbers of small businesses to migrate online, many for the first time. Merchants were tasked with adapting to new expectations around providing safer and more convenient online shopping experiences, while in-store traffic waned. During the height of temporary store closures, Ecwid E-commerce witnessed a 300% increase in new signups as small businesses digitized their storefronts. As consumers grow accustomed to the convenience of localized online shopping, and merchants expand their customer base beyond their communities, COVID-19 has accelerated trends across SMB e-commerce adoption.

“After enduring one of the toughest economies in recent history, U.S. small businesses are tasked with recouping significant losses this season. Small businesses nationwide are preparing for the busiest, most digital, and most impactful holiday season yet,” said Ruslan Fazlyev, Founder and CEO of Ecwid E-commerce. “This research demonstrates that while small businesses are optimistic about holiday sales, owners are still challenged to provide lucrative and engaging holiday experiences with fewer resources across an extended holidays season. Creativity and careful planning will decide which businesses flourish this season and as we head into 2021.”

Methodology

The small business holiday e-commerce survey was fielded by Ecwid E-commerce via Survey Monkey from October 5-12, 2020, among a national sample of 192 small business owners. The interviews were conducted online. Results from the full poll have a margin of error of 7%.

About Ecwid E-commerce

Ecwid E-commerce is a global SaaS e-commerce platform company established in 2009. Ecwid E-commerce provides online selling solutions for small businesses in over 175 countries and in 54 languages. Ecwid E-commerce’s solution was built to enable businesses to quickly and easily create a new online store or add shopping capabilities to an existing website at no cost. The platform offers merchants a comprehensive set of e-commerce tools, including access to key marketplaces, including Amazon and Google, access to a range of point-of-sales solutions and the ability to advertise and sell on social media channels such as Instagram and Facebook. For more information visit: https://www.ecwid.com



