PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet , the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced that Michael Day, CEO at Topa Insurance Group, and Mark Hill, Chief Digital Information Officer at CSL Behring, will join its board of directors as independent members. Both are accomplished senior executives with decades of enterprise experience scaling companies and will play key roles in setting Puppet on a path to IPO.



Puppet is a leader in the infrastructure automation marketplace, which sits at the intersection of enabling large corporate initiatives like scaling DevOps, continuous compliance and cloud migration & automation. Puppet’s technology runs the infrastructure estates of some of the most critical businesses, governments and municipalities around the globe.

“As Puppet looks towards its next phase of growth and an eventual IPO, we sought out business leaders who could bring a specific set of skills and expertise to our board,” said Yvonne Wassenaar, CEO, Puppet. “The breadth of the industries that Michael has worked for, along with his business acumen and deep financial experience, will be invaluable as our new independent Audit Chair. Mark’s experience as a CIO to some of the biggest life science companies in the world will bring the voice of the customer more directly into our boardroom as enterprises increasingly accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. I look forward to partnering with both Michael and Mark as we continue to grow our business as a leader in infrastructure automation, delivering value to our customers in this increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud world.”

Michael Day brings more than 35 years of diverse business and financial experience. He’s held leadership positions at large organizations and public companies alike and has a track record of elevating the performance of the groups who surround him. Currently, Day is the CEO of Topa Insurance Group where he also sits on the board. He is also a board member of Somos Inc. Previously, Day served as Chief Financial Officer of CSAA Insurance, where he led the company through significant business transactions and sat on the board of AAA Life, a jointly-owned subsidiary, where he served terms as board chairman and vice-chairman. Earlier in his career, he worked in a range of financial capacities for MTV Networks, The Walt Disney Company and Deloitte.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Puppet’s board of directors at such a pivotal moment in the company’s long and storied history,” said Michael Day, CEO, Topa Insurance Group. “Not only do I see tremendous application of Puppet’s technology, but the social mindset of the company, with its focus on corporate social responsibility and DEI, was also key in my decision to join. I look forward to working with this world-class team and using my expertise to help them reach their full potential as they head into the public market.”

Mark Hill is a global IT leader with extensive experience utilizing technology to deliver efficiency, productivity, quality, and solutions for patients and the public health sector. Hill currently leads the enterprise-wide Digital Technology organization at CSL Behring, one of the largest biotechnology companies at the forefront of biotherapeutics research, where he is focused on finding new ways to connect and improve CSL’s patient experience. Prior to joining CSL, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Gilead Sciences, where he led the IT organization during a period of rapid scientific advancement, including the development of a cure for hepatitis C and the discovery of remdesivir and other antiviral therapies used to treat viruses such as HIV. Hill also held leadership roles with Merck and Schering-Plough earlier in his career.

“As a CIO for many years and now as a CDIO, I see the incredible importance of a platform that can deliver intelligent automation like Puppet at scale. I understand the pressure CIOs are under, especially now, in not only driving innovation with technology but also driving business opportunities,” said Mark Hill, Chief Digital Information Officer, CSL Behring. “Puppet’s products and solutions give CIOs the peace of mind that the day to day business will run, so their teams are freed up to do higher-level work to build and support projects that create revenue streams for their business. The technology is client-focused, can pivot on a dime and has a great community around it that continually helps innovate on the platform to make it more powerful. I look forward to sharing my knowledge with this incredible team and building on what’s next in the industry to further fuel Puppet’s customer-centric product approach.”

Building on a strong foundation, new hires at Puppet’s executive level and across the company have brought innovation back to the fore, crystallized the company’s strategy for an increasingly hybrid & multi-cloud world, and focused commercial efforts on enterprise customers and large government organizations.

