CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) today announced the launch of the second annual State of Snacking™ report, a global consumer trends study examining the role of snacking in the lives of consumers around the world. This year’s report reveals proprietary insights and data around changing consumer behaviors including eating habits, shopping trends and the rising importance of mindful consumption of snacks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The State of Snacking report, developed in partnership with consumer polling specialist The Harris Poll, confirms and complements Mondelēz International’s proprietary, global snacking insights with bespoke research conducted among thousands of consumers across twelve countries with the intent to better understand the role that snacking plays in peoples’ lives. The report informs the company’s strategy to bite into the $1.2 trillion total snack industry as it continues to lead the future of snacking by delivering the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.
The 2020 State of Snacking Report underlines the growth in snacking worldwide and how behavior, sentiment and routines surrounding food are being reshaped by COVID-19.
Consumers also continue to highlight the importance of snacks that enable them to lead healthier lifestyles and boost emotional well-being:
“Findings from our State of Snacking report reinforce the key role that snacking plays in the lives of global consumers, the growing importance of snacking during 2020 and the moments of peace it provides as individuals and families stay home and continue to face challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International. “As we empower people to snack right, we are proud of the role we play in the lives of consumers everywhere by delivering sources of comfort, connection and community that are difficult to find in this year of isolation.”
Key findings from the 2020 State of Snacking report, which is available for download at www.stateofsnacking.com, include:
Global snacking is increasing as it becomes a larger part of consumers’ “new normal”
Snacking is about more than just food
Health and Wellness remain top of mind
The way in which consumers purchase snacks is rapidly changing
“The results of our State of Snacking survey not only underscore the value snacking brings to families and individuals, but help us to even better understand the evolving needs of our consumers worldwide so that we can continue to adapt and offer them the snacks they want, where, when and how they want them,” said Van de Put.
About the research methodology
This survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Mondelēz International from October 6-20, 2020, among 6,292 global adults ages 18 and older. The research spanned 12 markets, including: The United States (n=506), Canada (n=503), Mexico (n=540), Brazil (n=530), France (n=519), Germany (n=520), The United Kingdom (n=500), Russia (n=504), China (n=550), India (n=555), Indonesia (n=555), and Australia (n=510). Other key groups analyzed include: Gen Z / Centennial ages 18-23 (n=945), Millennials ages 24-39 (n=2222), Gen Xers ages 40- 55 (n=1646), Boomers ages 56-74 (n=1348), and the Silent Generation ages 75+ (n=130). Data from 2019 references a similar study conducted from September 16 - 24, 2019, among 6,068 global adults.
About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.
