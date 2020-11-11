NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvocargo , the first digital freight forwarder and customs broker for US/Mexico trade, announced today it has expanded its senior management team as it continues to advance its position as a leader in the US/Mexico cross-border market. The four new hires include Anaid Chacon, Head of Product; Antonio Echevarria, Director of Sales; Hector Ruiz, Director of Operations; and Luis Eduardo Torres, Head of Finance and Business Operations.



“We are thrilled to expand our team with seasoned bi-lingual executives that are deeply familiar with cross-border trade, technology, and finance. Each brings a unique set of skills and best practices to our rapidly growing team,” said Deepak Chhugani, Founder and CEO of Nuvocargo. “Nuvocargo’s business has grown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and we don’t see it slowing down. Importing from Mexico can be a confusing process, with regulations, security concerns, political issues and a dozen potential points of failure. It can be overwhelming especially during a pandemic. We act as an extension of our customer’s team to navigate their cross-border shipping needs.”

According to the US Census Bureau’s 2019 report , Mexico is now the USA’s #1 trade partner - the China-US trade war as well as the COVID-19 pandemic are driving more US companies to establish new supply chains in Mexico. This has in turn driven a high volume of business for Nuvocargo.

Nuvocargo's proprietary software streamlines door-to-door transportation between Mexico and the US for business shippers. The company’s digital offering consolidates and provides visibility into key services such as truck procurement on both sides of the border, customs clearance, insurance, trade finance, among others. Nuvocargo is a one-stop shop for all things related to US/Mexico cross-border trade, and eventually for US/Latin America.

Run by a fully bi-lingual team located in New York and Mexico City, Nuvocargo has grown revenues 35 percent month over month and tripled its headcount since beginning operations in late 2019. Nuvocargo’s customer base has grown 5x over the past six months - the company is now serving some of the largest companies importing and exporting goods between the US and Mexico. Clients range from multi-billion dollar companies – leaders in construction, food, beverages and spirits – to fast-growing early-stage startups navigating the complex world of freight forwarding for the first time.

Among the new senior executives joining the company is Anaid Chacon, Head of Product who is based out of Nuvocargo’s New York office. Chacon grew up near the US/Mexico border, studied electronic engineering at ITESM in Mexico, and went on to be a software engineer at Autozone for 5+ years. After receiving her master’s in information technology management from Harvard, she became an early employee at Dropbox, working as a Lead Product Manager and helping the company scale from fewer than 200 employees to thousands. At Nuvocargo, Chacon leverages her unique multi-cultural background and experience as both a software engineer and product manager to lead the development of the company’s proprietary software solutions.

Antonio Echevarria, Director of Sales, leads Nuvocargo’s sales efforts out of its office in Mexico. A chemical engineer by profession, Echevarria has 13+ years experience in cross-border logistics and sales leadership. Prior to joining Nuvocargo, he held positions at multiple well-known logistics companies including Redwood Mexico, Werner and others, managing thousands of annual cross-border shipments and building deep customer relationships in the industry. At Redwood, he led the sales growth from 80 truckloads a month to 1,000+/month in less than two years, and drove tens of millions of dollars in annualized revenue. Echevarria’s experiences at both freight forwarders and asset-based trucking companies gives him unique empathy and relationships on both sides of Nuvocargo’s marketplace.

Hector Ruiz, Director of Operations, has 10+ years of experience in the logistics industry, including several years at Transplace, an established US/Mexico cross-border logistics provider. At Transplace, he rose from an individual role in operations to leading teams of 100+, and supervising the growth from hundreds to thousands of concurrent monthly cross-border shipments and tens of millions of dollars in annualized revenue. He was also tasked with educating US/Mexico cross-border shippers on Transplace software offering as their TMS subject-matter expert. Ruiz is based out of Nuvocargo’s office in Mexico.

Luis Eduardo Torres, Head of Finance and Business Operations, is based out of Nuvocargo’s New York office. A Mexico City native, Torres has held finance roles at JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. At Goldman, he led over $3B+ in transactions as a mergers and acquisitions investment banker in both Mexico and the US, and then went on to build out the venture capital arm for Mexico's largest local investment bank, GBM. Torres leads all finance-related matters at Nuvocargo as well as its business operations function, which is designed to leverage software, processes, and tools to make Nuvocargo’s teams more efficient in their daily operations. Torres earned his undergraduate degree at ITESM in Mexico and his MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. He is a recipient of the prestigious MIT Legatum fellowship, awarded to approximately 20 MIT students per year who are building innovative ventures in emerging markets.

The new Nuvocargo hires will work closely with others on the senior management team to oversee the company’s growing customer base, business acquisitions and expand the technology platform which has been instrumental to the company’s successful market penetration in Mexico.

About Nuvocargo

Nuvocargo is the first digital freight forwarder and customs broker for US/Mexico trade. Its proprietary software seamlessly coordinates end-to-end movement of cargo, including procuring trucks on both sides of the border, customs clearance, routing, insurance, trade finance and more. Nuvocargo is modernizing a $2T market that has traditionally relied primarily on paper, faxes and spreadsheets, and enables shippers to have one main point of contact for the entire process, rather than a dozen. Run by a fully bi-lingual team, Nuvocargo has grown revenues 35 percent month over month since beginning operations in late 2019. Nuvocargo is backed by Silicon Valley-based NFX, Mexico-based ALLVP, world renowned startup accelerator Y Combinator, the cofounders of LatAm unicorn Rappi, and the ex-CMO of Cabify, among others. Learn more at https://www.nuvocargo.com/en or follow @nuvocargo.