DENVER, CO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), an emerging cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased and encouraged by the passage of numerous impactful ballot measures regarding legal cannabis. In a remarkable Election Night for cannabis, voters in all five states with cannabis measures on the ballot approved their respective medical or adult-use programs.

Montana, New Jersey, and Arizona all passed adult-use cannabis legalization while Mississippi passed medicinal cannabis legalization. South Dakota became the first state to pass both medical and adult-use cannabis legalization in the same election. These results are not anomalies as a recent Gallup poll reported that 68% of Americans believe cannabis should be legalized - the highest percentage in more than 50 years.

“Election Night was a tremendous and long overdue moment for cannabis enthusiasts, cannabis patients, and cannabis operators,” stated Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “It’s not just an expansion of the cannabis market to five new states, but a further indication of the sea change in public opinion regarding the wonderful products and medicines derived from this incredible plant.”

“We look forward to the passage of more sensible legislation and to eventually servicing those constituencies with our own state-of-the-art cannabis products,” added Gregarek. “As cannabis legalization continues to gain momentum, we are building a portfolio of products and services that will allow us to compete in a national cannabis marketplace.”

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

The Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company operating in various segments of the cannabis and hemp-CBD industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp-CBD consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis and hemp-CBD operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis and hemp-CBD are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

