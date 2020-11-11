CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetson , creators of the world’s only seasonal probiotic, today announced the addition of two new medical experts to their Gut Council , a group of top health experts the company recently established to accelerate their mission of elevating human health through the power of the gut. Dr. Lisa Stern, pediatrician, specializes in the link between nutrition and fitness. Dr. Sheryl A. Ross, known as “Dr. Sherry,” has passionately advocated for women’s health for over 25 years.



“Having specialists in women’s and children’s health is of paramount importance at this time,” said Stefan Weitz, founder of Jetson. “ Studies have shown that postpartum depression rates have skyrocketed in recent years, and due to the pandemic, parents are more concerned than ever about keeping their children healthy. Dr. Stern and Dr. Sherry bring relevant expertise our customers are looking for, and I’m so grateful to have them on board.”

Dr. Lisa Stern, M.D., is a practicing pediatrician in Santa Monica, CA and a senior partner at the prestigious Tenth Street Pediatrics practice. After receiving a BA in Biology from Barnard College and her medical degree from New York Medical College, she completed her residency at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Dr. Stern is passionate about exercise and wellness and the link between nutrition and fitness. Her area of focus on the Jetson Gut Council will be education on topics concerning the connection between diet, our gut biome, and common abdominal symptoms in children, which can often be alleviated through the use of probiotics like Jettie. Additionally, Dr. Stern recommends probiotics to moms and parents as an adjunct to their children’s healthy diet.

“There is research showing that gut health during a woman’s pregnancy affects a baby’s microbiome,” said Dr. Stern. “A healthier mom sets up her baby with better gut diversity during the first few months. To further improve on that, parents can give a high-quality probiotic. I especially love that Jettie is updated seasonally with diverse strains. Before our food was grown and shipped around the world, locally produced foods dictated our diets; people ate what was local and in season and those foods had different bacteria on them. Seasonal probiotics can benefit everyone.”

Also joining the Gut Council is Dr. Sheryl A. Ross, M.D. Dr. Sherry is an OBGYN and bestselling author of award-winning books, She-ology and She-ology the She-quel. After receiving her medical degree from New York Medical College, Dr. Sherry spent her OBGYN residency at the University Of Southern California School Of Medicine. She later received The John Wayne Cancer Institute Auxiliary Angel Award for her contributions in advancing the narrative of women’s health care, and serves on the board of Planned Parenthood, Los Angeles. As a member of Jetson’s Gut Council, Dr. Sherry will focus on the connection between common female health issues and the gut microbiome.

“The link between gut health and women’s health – from yeast infections to breastfeeding – is strong, but not discussed often enough,” said Dr. Sherry. “Jetson’s mission to educate and empower the public about gut health goes hand in hand with my own values as a women’s health advocate. I’m thrilled to continue educating women about how to optimize their health, especially at this time when women are looking for natural, simple solutions.”

The new team members join five top medical professionals from a variety of specialties, ranging from neurology and dietetics to rheumatology and gastroenterology: Dr. Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., PhD; Dr. Gillian Ehrlich, ARNP, DNP; Alexandra Turnbull, RDN, LD; Anthony S. Padula, M.D.; and Dr. Sahil Khanna, M.D. The Gut Council works closely with members of the Jetson team to guide product development and ensure Jetson’s probiotics are informed by the most up-to-date science. They also aid in distilling research into easy to understand content across multiple media channels, so customers can have confidence that their probiotics are as effective as possible.

Jetson is the world's only seasonal probiotic. Founded by Stefan Weitz and Kiley Taslitz Anderson in June 2019, Jetson is dedicated to helping Americans get healthy through the gut. Delivered fresh each month, Jetson's seasonal probiotics provide specific formulations tailored to address the body’s unique needs year-round for as little as $30 a month. Non-GMO, preservative-free, allergen-free, and gluten-free, Jetson’s individual seasonal probiotic products include Fit , Mood , Immunity , and Outside , as well as a prebiotic, Gut Prep . They have also recently launched a product line aimed at babies and kids, Jettie . The company was founded after Weitz was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease — Multiple Sclerosis — and learned his overall health and quality of life was inextricably tied to the health of his gut. To keep it fresh and to purchase Jetson, please visit www.wearejetson.com .

