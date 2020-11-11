The Board of Directors of Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "Company") has resolved to appoint Christoph Baldegger as new member of the audit committee, and has further resolved to propose that the general meeting of the Company elects a new member to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Following discussions between the Company's election committee and the management, it has been proposed to nominate Kristin Fjellby Grung as new member of the Board of Directors.

The appointment of Christoph Baldegger to the audit committee is effective immediately, while the election of Kristin Fjellby Grung as new member of the Board of Directors is subject to approval by the Company's general meeting.

The Board of Directors therefore call for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 4 December 2020 at 13.00 hours CET at the premises of the Company at Havnegata 11, 6005 Ålesund, Norway. The notice for the extraordinary general meeting is attached hereto.

