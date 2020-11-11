New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL HIGH PURITY ALUMINA (HPA) MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983342/?utm_source=GNW

High purity alumina (HPA) is characterized by a minimum purity level of 99.99%. It is used as a base material in the manufacture of sapphire substances in applications like LEDs (light-emitting diodes). There has been an increase in the production of electric vehicles. The automobile manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing the production of electric vehicles (EVs), given the implementation of environmental regulation by governments of developing countries like India, the US, China, Germany, etc. This will increase the demand for Li-ion batteries, since they are used in EVs. 4N high-purity alumina is utilized in the manufacture of Li-ion batteries. Thus, with the growing demand for Li-ion batteries, the demand for HPA is set to increase during the forecast period. However, the manufacturing costs of HPA are a setback to market growth, given the high labor and energy costs. The higher production costs are attributed to the increasing utilization of energy.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global high purity alumina (HPA) market is geographically categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of world, for growth evaluation. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market by 2028, due to the increasing need for LEDs, along with surging building & construction activities.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is assessed to be moderately high.Innovations are estimated to be a huge competitive advantage for market players.



Some of the eminent market players include, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company Ltd, Altech Chemicals Ltd, Baikowski SAS, Norsk Hydro ASA, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ALCOA CORPORATION

2. ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD

3. BAIKOWSKI SAS

4. NIPPON LIGHT METAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD

5. NORSK HYDRO ASA

6. SASOL LTD

7. SUMIMOTO CHEMICAL CO LTD

8. XUANCHENG JINGRUI NEW MATERIAL CO LTD

9. ZIBO HONGHE CHEMICAL CO LTD

10. ALPHA HPA LIMITED

11. ANDROMEDA METALS LTD

12. POLAR SAPPHIRE LTD

13. RUSAL

14. FYI RESOURCES LTD

