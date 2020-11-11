New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL AESTHETIC FILLER MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983332/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Aesthetic fillers are characterized by gel-liked substances, injected under the skin to reinstate a relatively young appearance.They are mainly injected beneath areas such as, mustache lines, nasolabial lines, skin deformations, and smile lines, among others.



According to the United Nations, in 2017, nearly 13% of the world’s population included people aged 60 and above, and is expanding at a rate of 3%, annually. Besides, the number of older people, globally, is anticipated to be 1.4 billion and 2.1 billion, by 2030 and 2050, respectively. As a result, the surge in the overall elderly populace has generated a rise in the number of aesthetic surgeries performed. Continual advancements across the medical field of aesthetics have enabled the aging population to enjoy an active, younger, and healthy lifestyle. For instance, dermal fillers are popularly known to reduce the signs of aging, like wrinkles, and give patients a considerably more youthful appearance.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global aesthetic filler market growth is evaluated by assessing Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.Moreover, North America is expected to be the dominating region, across the global market.



This growth is primarily attributed to the surging geriatric population, as older people need effective facial rejuvenating products in order to delay the appearance of aging. Additionally, facial rejuvenation combination therapies also attract consumers for the adoption of dermal filler products, particularly for facial aesthetic procedures.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global aesthetic filler market is highly fragmented, with the majority of manufacturing operations concentrated in North America.Moreover, the presence of numerous players impacts the products’ prices by enterprises, like Galderma Pharma SA, Integra Lifesciences, Allergan, etc.



Key companies operating in the market include, Sinclair Pharma PLC, Teoxane SA, Suneva Medical Inc, etc.



