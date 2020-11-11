Portland, OR, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global baby infant formula market was pegged at $24.04 billion in 2018 and is estimated to hit $45.34 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in number of women participations in labor force, high nutritional content of infant formula, and surge in middle-class population in emerging economies drive the growth of the global baby infant formula market. On the other hand, concerns related to food safety and decline in global birth rate impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, upsurge in preference for organic baby food & drinks and development of technology that results in emergence of new products are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to disruptions in the supply chain which caused shortage in raw materials, thereby impacting the global baby infant formula market significantly.

Nevertheless, the regulations are gradually being eased off and the market is expected to get back to its position soon.

The global baby infant formula market is analyzed across type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the infant milk segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2025. The growing-up milk segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 10.4% till 2025.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global market revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the pharmacy/medical store would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.6% by 2025.

By geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2017, garnering more than half of the global market. Simultaneously, LAMEA would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2025. The other two regions studied in the report include North America and Europe.

The leading market players analyzed in the global baby infant formula market report include Arla Foods Amba, Nestle S.A., The Hain Celestial Group Dana Dairy Group Ltd, Danone, D-Signstore, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Abbott, Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), and Campbell Soups.These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

