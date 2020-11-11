Portland, OR, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global identity analytics market generated $512 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3.62 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Rise in adoption by enterprises to enhance identity and access management systems, rise in need to avail access certification, and increase in awareness regarding management of regulations and compliance drive the growth of the market. Whereas, increase in complexities of IT infrastructure and slow rate of adoption of advanced analytics solutions in underdeveloped countries restrain the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, adoption of machine learning technologies and artificial intelligence for identity analytics solutions and rise in demand of mobility solutions create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Identity Analytics Market:

The software industry is in a better position due to the adoption of technologies that enabled remote working. In addition, the industry has witnessed a rise in demand for certain applications amid COVID 19.

However, yet certain software sectors have been through several difficulties. The SaaS companies that supply to specific sectors including hospitality, food, and others have seen a drop in revenue generation.

The global identity analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, analytics type, analytics type, end user, and region. Based on component, the software segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 33.2% from 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of region, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. On the contrary, Asia-Pacific would grow at the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 30.7% from 2018 to 2025.The report also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include,

LogRhythm

Happiest Minds

Verint Systems

ID analytics (Symantec)

Microsoft

NetIQ (Microfocus)

Oracle

Evidian

Hitachi Id Systems

Gurucul

