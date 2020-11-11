New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL STEM CELL MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478235/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Stem cells possess remarkable potential, in terms of promoting wound repaid in a paracrine manner and cutaneous tissue regeneration.As mesenchymal stem cells, numerous cell types, embryonic stem cells, epithelial stem cells, resident tissue stem cells, hematopoietic stem cells, and adipose-derived stem cells are presently under extensive investigation.



As a result, this is likely to contribute to the significant growth of the stem cell market.

Umbilical cord stem cells as a non-invasive and efficacious alternative source of hematopoietic stem cells are gaining added awareness and prevalence.They are primarily utilized for treating a varied range of blood-, metabolic-, bone-, and immune system-related disorders and diseases.



Moreover, the knowledge regarding the importance of the umbilical cord, as well as its applications, especially across developed markets, is steadily increasing.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global stem cell market growth analysis includes the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific observes an increased incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, in addition to growing medical tourism in developing nations like India and China, as well as improved economic stability.



As a result, the region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for stem cells.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Since stem cells play a crucial role in toxicology studies and drug discovery, the intensity towards optimizing the technical strength for stem cells is continually growing.This factor is also crucial in bolstering the growth of the companies operating in the market.



Hence, the degree of competitive rivalry is anticipated to increase further, and remain high, over the forecast period. The market’s key players include, Corning Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), GE Healthcare, Smith & Nephew PLC, Qiagen NV, etc.



