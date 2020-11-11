BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 16, 2020, to discuss major initiatives underway and recent developments.



The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company’s investor relations section of the website: https://ir.gnusbrands.com/ir-calendar.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call’s start via email to IR@gnusbrands.com.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes the upcoming Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and in partnership with Alibaba; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s new Kartoon Channel! is available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and more. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

pr@gnusbrands.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

ir@gnusbrands.com