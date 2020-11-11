MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyebot , the B2B leader in autonomic WiFi assurance, today announced its flagship product, the Wireless Intelligence Platform (WIP) , has been selected as the winner of the “Rural Wireless Solution of the Year" award from Mobile Breakthrough , an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global wireless and mobile market.



The Wyebot WIP combines on-premise sensor hardware and cloud-based, vendor agnostic software that integrates seamlessly with any existing network infrastructure. The platform’s AI-enabled wireless optimization algorithms work alongside next-generation predictive analytics to proactively identify potential threats or problems that can prevent an organization’s WiFi network from running reliably and efficiently, while also providing actionable steps to optimize network performance. The Wyebot WIP reduces mean time to resolution by up to 90%, decreases WiFi problem tickets by 60%, and reduces remote site visits by up to 80%.

“Remote WiFi assurance is now mission critical for many organizations’ daily operations and devices, especially considering that COVID-19 is causing more people to work remotely. Our mission is to maintain an optimized internet connectivity and mobile environment for businesses, healthcare facilities, and schools,” said Roger Sands, CEO and Co-Founder of Wyebot. “With Wyebot WIP in use, less travel is involved for IT professionals, and WiFi performance issues are found and fixed faster. We are thrilled to be recognized as the Rural Wireless Solution of the Year winner by the Mobile Breakthrough organization.”

Since 2017, the independent Mobile Breakthrough organization’s mission is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, IoT, Smart City and more. The 2020 program has attracted more than 2,500 award nominations from over 14 different countries throughout the world. Past notable winners have included Zoom, Comcast Business, Sprint, Toshiba, and IBM, among others.

Wyebot is the leader in AI-driven WiFi Automation. Its vendor agnostic Wireless Intelligence Platform analyzes, optimizes and, using the patent-pending AI-based engine and market-leading multi-radio sensor, automatically provides problem and solution identification resulting in up to 90% reduction in mean-time to problem resolution, up to 60% reduction in WiFi problem tickets, and reduction in onsite problem-solving visits by up to 80%.

