Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement issued by Hexagon Composites on 22 September 2020, regarding our Virtual Capital Markets Day on 17 November 2020.

To comply with the new Covid-19 restrictions in Norway and Oslo, Hexagon Composites will postpone this event.

The new date and time will be announced in due course.

Contacts:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 |david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com