Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement issued by Hexagon Composites on 22 September 2020, regarding our Virtual Capital Markets Day on 17 November 2020.
To comply with the new Covid-19 restrictions in Norway and Oslo, Hexagon Composites will postpone this event.
The new date and time will be announced in due course.
Contacts:
Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 |david.bandele@hexagongroup.com
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.
Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com
Hexagon Composites ASA
Aalesund, NORWAY
