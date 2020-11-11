SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named Star2Star’s cloud-native communications and collaboration platform as a 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner, presented by TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine .



The 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels, including social.

Star2Star’s complete suite of solutions includes end-to-end communications and collaboration tools for every business need. Since 2006, Star2Star has specialized in providing innovative, cloud-native technology solutions that have allowed businesses to unify operations, increase productivity, and overcome modern challenges. The Star2Star portfolio also includes products that focus specifically on improving customer experiences, such as the Service Insight customer analytics platform and advanced Contact Center solution.

“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in customer service solutions,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We believe that the right communications and collaboration system will always translate to improving customer outcomes, which is one of our top priorities as a technology provider. We are also proud of the recognition our Service Insight and Contact Center solutions have received. We will continue to improve our products so that our customers can better serve their customers.”

“Congratulations to Star2Star for receiving a 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award. Star2Star has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to see great innovation from Star2Star in 2021 and beyond.”

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.