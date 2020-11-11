NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company is pleased to announce our upcoming Discovery One on One Virtua l Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. The conference features one-on-one meetings with 40 smaller cap growth companies.



“Our Corporate Access program continues to provide our clients with much sought after events such as conferences, non-deal roadshows and industry expert calls. These are consistently very well attended by our institutional investors across the country,” said Vince Curatola, Director of Corporate Marketing Services.

Benchmark's President Richard Messina added, “Our Discovery Conference not only provides our institutional clients with direct access to C-suite executives of small cap growth companies, but it also allows us to showcase the breadth of our smaller-cap research coverage along with some of Benchmark’s investment banking clients."

The Benchmark Company is pleased to host:

Discovery One on One Virtual Investor Conference

November 18th, 2020

8am – 4:30pm

Participating Companies include:

American Battery Technology Co., Aptorum Group Ltd., Biolase Inc., China Online Education Group, Computer Task Group, Inc., Digirad Corp., Esports Entertainment Group, Everspin Technologies Inc., FAT Brands Inc., Fortress Biotech Inc., GreenPower Motor Co., Harvard Bioscience, Helix BioPharma Corp., Hill International, Inc., Ideal Power, Inc., INTRUSION Inc., Kandi Technologies Group Inc., Kubient Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc, Lantern Pharma, Inc., Logiq, Inc., MTBC Inc., NuZee, Inc, One Stop Systems, Inc., Orgenesis Inc., PaxMedica, The Peck Company Holdings Inc., Processa Pharmaceuticals, Protech Home Medical, Rainmaker Worldwide, ReneSola Ltd., RetinalGeniX Technologies Inc., Schwazze, Seelos Therapeutics Inc, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd., Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., Taronis Fuels, Inc., Transphorm Inc., Verb Technology Company Inc., Voyager Digital Ltd.

Clients may choose up to eight (8) meetings throughout the day.

To register please contact: Vince Curatola – Director of Corporate Marketing Services

vcuratola@benchmarkcompany.com or your Benchmark Company sales representative.

We look forward to your participation!

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is a full-service investment banking firm offering a suite of corporate finance, advisory and institutional brokerage services. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

For further information please contact:

Elise Stern

Managing Director, Institutional Equities & Corporate Services

150 East 58th Street 17th Floor | New York, New York 10155

D: 212-312-6747 | estern@benchmarkcompany.com

Member FINRA/SIPC