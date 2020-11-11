Staten Island, NY, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honoring those who have served our country by paying off the mortgages on the homes of eleven veterans in nine states.
All of those being honored this Veterans Day have served our country – and seven of them continued to serve as a first responder in their community.
These eleven heroes embody the Foundation's ethos of “Let Us Do Good.”
“These heroes volunteered to serve their country and many continued to serve in our community. They risked and lost their lives to save the lives of strangers – people they never met. Now thanks to the support of Americans across this country – we are able to repay that sacrifice. We will ensure that the families they left behind will always have a place to call home,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers.
Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgages on the homes of:
To learn more about the eleven heroes being honored today you can read each of their stories on Tunnel2Towers.org.
To support our nations catastrophically injured veterans, Gold Star families and families of Fallen First Responders please consider donating just $11 per month.
Go to Tunnel2Towers.org to find out more.
About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.
For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.
Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.
Trevor Tamsen Tunnel To Towers Foundation 916-524-0941 Trevor.Tamsen@tunnel2towers.org
