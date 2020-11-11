NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK and DISCOVERY DAY livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats” on social media streams. Over 40,000 investors have participated in Wall Street Reporter’s livestream events in the past 60 days.



FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-sports, Online Sports Betting”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton explained how the company’s latest distribution deal with a online casino games aggregator, sets the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities. In the next 12 months, FUNFF plans to expand its current line from three games to twelve - while adding multiple aggregators for each game - reaching millions of new online casino customers worldwide. With each game generating as much as $500,000 in revenue per month for FUNFF - per online casino - and the potential to be in hundreds of online casinos - these numbers can quickly add up. Watch FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://bit.ly/37O1RlX

Nov 5 - FUNFF’s wholly-owned UK Sportsbook McBookie achieves record 433% increase in revenue and 713% increase in gross margin in October 2020 compared to October 2019. Much of the growth was attributed to the unveiling of McBookie's live casino games and increased activity in sports betting which resulted in $7.3M in total betting volume being placed during the month

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) President, Brent Suen: “Southeast Asia Fintech/Ecomm with 10X Upside Potential”

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ), a regular presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream events, is rapidly growing it’s mobile e-commerce, and fintech business in Southeast Asia, with revenues accelerating to a $40 million run-rate.

In a recent livestream event, LGIQ President Brent Suen, explained why LGIQ has compelling upside, based on valuation comparables to it’s peers in the e-commerce/fintech space. While LGIQ trades at about 2X revenues, it’s peers such as SHOP, SE, STNE, and JMIA, are often trading at 20-30X revenues.

October 28 - LGIQ announces it has been selected to provide mobile microlending and related services to 48 million Indonesians in an exclusive strategic alliance with the country’s social security program provider, Koperasi Mona Santoso Berjaya (KMSB).

Logiq, through its Indonesian operations, will provide platform design and technology, management, ongoing hosting and technical support. “Through this exclusive strategic alliance with KMSB, we have a tremendous opportunity to improve the lives of nearly 20% of the Indonesian population who normally do not have access to traditional financial services,” stated Logiq president, Brent Suen. “The opportunities for new revenue streams from microlending, mobile payments, and our eCommerce solutions with this enormous user base are also phenomenal, potentially generating tens of millions of dollars of revenue annually.”

Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph: “China Fintech Revenues Ready to Explode”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph, recently spoke with Wall Street Reporter’s investor audience about PKKFF fast growing China fintech business which connects small-medium business with commercial lending solutions. Joseph explained how Peak Fintech has already gained significant traction, generating over C$7.2 million revenue in Q 2020, and is now ready to start scaling revenues as it enters new markets in coming months.

November 6 - PKKFF hires former People's Bank of China senior manager, Mr. Wenjun Wu, as a special advisor to assist the Company in various business development capacities and in preparing the Company's Cubeler Lending Hub platform for China's upcoming digital currency . Mr. Wu is currently the CEO of Chengfangyun Digital Technology Ltd. (CDT), a Fintech company located in Suzhou that he created to provide products and services designed to help companies, banks and financial institutions conduct transactions in digital yuan. Prior to founding CDT, Mr. Wu was a senior manager at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's Central Bank, where he worked in the Credit Information Centre and Cross-border RMB Settlement departments while also leading the R&D department of the Central Bank's Nanjing branch. CDT is currently working closely with the PBOC to promote the use and adoption of the digital yuan in Suzhou.

October 20 - PKKFF signed an exclusive agreement with the parent company of national consumer electronics distributor Beijing Dianjing Company Ltd. ("BDC") to bring financing solutions to BDC's 60,000 online retail clients.

BDC is a wholesale distributor of consumer electronics whose online retail clients sell laptops, smartphones and other consumer electronic products on China's top three e-commerce portals: Tmall, JD.com and Pinduoduo. BDC's clients, who collectively sell about $50B worth of consumer electronics per year, will be able to have up to 90% of the price of the products they purchase from BDC financed. Peak typically earns service fees ranging from 1% to 3% of the value of the credit amounts it helps facilitate, and this represents a total market opportunity of up to $1.35B in annual revenue potential.

Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN) CEO Brandon Kou: ”Ready to Scale with Quality Cannabis Brands, and a Superior Gross Margin Profile”

Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN) was recently a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s “Investors Discovery Day” livestream event. ICNAF is a leader in the California cannabis market, and specifically in the pre-rolled space, with it’s award-winning, “Ganja Gold” brand, sold in hundreds of retail outlets. A key component of ICNAF’s success is it’s pre-roll manufacturing technologies which produce consistent, high-quality pre rolls at high gross margins - a major competitive advantage in the cannabis industry.

In his livestream presentation, ICNAF CEO Brandon Kou outlines the company’s growth strategy, based on a “three pillar approach”: sales platform, technology, and vertical integration which lead to a superior gross margin profile. With a profitable foundation established, ICNAF is now at an inflection point where it’s ready to start scaling revenues and expand with strategic M&A opportunities. VIDEO: https://bit.ly/3p3t36n

November 10 - Ganja Gold has been recognized by LeafLink as Fastest Growing pre-rolls in the nation. LeafLink analyzes orders between 1,700+ cannabis brands and 5,500+ retailers, in North America. The Fastest-Growing categories represent the most popular brands and products on the platform in 2020.

October 29 - ICNAF announces expansion to new facility in Concord, California, increasing manufacturing capacity for it’s pre-roll brands. Over the past 12 months, ICNAF has seen a significant increased demand for its pre-roll brands (Ganja Gold and Taylors) and the addition of automation equipment that has been sourced and developed to keep up with the demand requires a much larger physical manufacturing facility.

