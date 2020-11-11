ANDORRA LA VELLA, Andorra, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research published a new report, titled, “eSports Market Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast.” This market document is the best option to have most excellent level of market insights and knowhow of the market opportunities into the specific markets. This market analysis report covers a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the ICT industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. Additionally, this market report also gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The global eSports report is presented with full commitment by assuring the best possible service depending upon business requirements.



The eSports market is expected to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 16.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on eSports market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Asia-Pacific will dominate the eSports market while North America will hold the highest market share. Asia-Pacific will dominate owing to the growing penetration of mobile phones along with internet usage which will accelerate the growth of the industry. Also, due to the increasing number of eSports competition, it has become a lucrative market for heavy investments. Adding to it, China has declared eSports as a national industry which enables them to provide professional jobs in the country. North America will capture the largest market share owing to the growing number of PC and console gamers. As it is a multimillion dollar business, investments will continue to pour in the region.

Market Segmentation

By Revenue Streams (Media Rights, Tickets and Merchandise, Sponsorships and Direct Advertisements and Publisher Fees),

(PC-Based eSports, Consoles-Based eSports and Mobile & Tablets), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027



Competitive Landscape and eSports Market Share Analysis

The Global eSports market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to eSports market.

The major players covered in the eSports market report are Modern Times Group MTG AB, Activision Blizzard Inc., Gfinity, PLC, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve Corporation, Tencent, Electronic Arts, Inc., Hi-Rez Studios, Nintendo, FACEIT, CJ Corporation, Kabam, Wargaming Public, Rovio Entertainment, GungHo Online Entertainment, Riot Games Inc., Epic Games, Alisports, Total Entertainment Network, King Digital Entertainment PLC, Zynga Inc., Gamevil Inc., Cloud9, Team SoloMid, Team Liquid, Echo Fox, Fnatic, Gen.G ESports, 100 Thieves, G2 ESports and Immortals among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In September 2020, VISA has entered a partnership with EVOS eSports by which it has enabled VISA to become EVOS preferred payment platform for all in-game currency purchases and merchandise.

Key Benefits:

**The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current eSports market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities.

**Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

**Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

**The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

**The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the eSports industry.

