NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB). The fund is a furtherance of Global X’s funds offering targeted access to powerful disruptive trends around the world.



In 2018, 74% of global growth was attributable to emerging market economies, driven in large part by a rapidly growing middle class of internet-connected consumers.1 These rising digital consumers are forming new consumption patterns, driving the growth of emerging market e-commerce platforms. In 2019, for example, Amazon celebrated that over $7 billion worth of goods were sold through its platform on Prime Day, a testament to consumer’s adoption of e-commerce in developed markets.2 But in China, this number was dwarfed by Alibaba’s 2019 estimated sales totaling $38.4 billion recorded on the nation’s Single’s Day.3

“There is a convergence of themes playing out in emerging markets that’s accelerating consumers’ engagement with online platforms,” said Chelsea Rodstrom, Research Analyst at Global X ETFs. “Education, wages, consumption, and internet connectivity are all increasing in tandem with emerging markets’ economic development. In many cases, this new generation of consumers is skipping physical retail experiences in favor of digital ones. Global X has a long history in providing investment solutions for both emerging markets and technology investing. With EWEB, we’re thrilled to leverage our expertise in these two areas to provide our investors access to this exceptional growth story.”

The significant growth exhibited by e-commerce and internet-based companies extends to emerging markets broadly, including countries in Asia, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Over the last decade, emerging markets’ contribution to global consumption substantially surpassed that of developed markets, and is expected to be responsible for 84% of global consumption by 2023.4 EWEB will aim to provide investors with exposure to the internet and e-commerce companies that are poised to capitalize on these trends in emerging market countries, including those involved in online retail, search engines, social media, online entertainment, and software delivered via the internet.

The fund will track the Nasdaq CTA Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce Net Total Return Index, and will join the Global X Thematic Growth suite of 24 ETFs and more than $7 billion in assets under management.5

About Global X ETFs

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 70 ETF strategies. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com .

1 IMF as of Oct 2020. Using purchase power parity adjusted exchange rates, which relativize buying power to compare growth rates.

2 WSJ, “Amazon’s Late Prime Day, Now in October, Set to Fuel Record End to Year,” Sep 2020.

3 Reuters, “Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows,” Nov 2019.

4 IMF as of Oct 2020. Using purchase power parity adjusted exchange rates, which relativize buying power to compare growth rates.

5 Global X ETFs, as of Nov 6, 2020.