Aurora Cannibas, Inc. (NYSE: ACB)

Class Period: February 13, 2020 - September 4, 2020

Deadline: December 1, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/acb

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and specifically failed to disclose that: (1) Aurora had significantly overpaid for previous acquisitions and experienced degradation in certain assets, including its production facilities and inventory; (2) the Company's purported "business transformation plan" and cost reset failed to mitigate the foregoing issues; (3) accordingly, it was foreseeable that the Company would record significant goodwill and asset impairment charges; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: PGEN, XON)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 - September 25, 2020

Deadline: December 4, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/pgen

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and specifically failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was using pure methane as feedstock for its announced yields for its methanotroph bioconversion platform instead of natural gas; (2) yields from natural gas as a feedstock were substantially lower than the aforementioned pure methane yields; (3) due to the substantial price difference between pure methane and natural gas, pure methane was not a commercially viable feedstock; (4) the Company's financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were false and could not be relied upon; (5) the Company had material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (6) the Company was under investigation by the SEC since October 2018; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

