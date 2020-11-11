TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company was recently named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2020 List of Largest U.S. Staffing Firms. This marks the first time the IT solutions and staffing services provider has received this mark of distinction.



“We are excited to be recognized on this list,” said Sreedhar Veeramachaneni, CEO, System Soft Technologies. “Our staffing teams work hard to recruit the right candidates who have the latest experience with transformative technology, then partner them with the right companies looking for growth and success. With this focus, our teams deliver excellent service to our clients, while gaining positive results and giving them a great return on their investment. This recognition is especially important to us, and achieving this goal was driven by our team’s energetic dedication and enthusiasm.”

Now in its 25th year of publication, the Largest Staffing Firms list is the most comprehensive bottom-up analysis of the staffing industry's competitive landscape and market share. This year, SSTech is one of 175 elite organizations reaching the pinnacle of success by generating more than $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2019, the criterion for making the 2020 list. Combined, these companies created revenue of more than $96.7 billion, representing an estimated 63.5% of market share.

Talent Solutions

SSTech provides its Talent Solutions to clients, ranging from technology startups and mid-market companies to the Fortune 100. SSTech partners with those clients to deliver a broad base of internal subject matter experts and quality processes for organizational agility and reduced costs. Candidate coverage, quality control, employee experience and retention, and overall program compliance are among the benefits of SSTech’s Talent Solutions, which are supported to clients both onsite and remotely.

SSTech offers flexible engagement options, including Contract, Contract-to-Hire, Direct Placement, Subcontracting and Statement of Work (SOW). Learn more about SSTech’s Talent Solutions.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140-million, privately-held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across a myriad of industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

Media Contact Andrea Thomas System Soft Technologies +1 727 723 0801 x337