FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During his 24-year career in the Army, Todd Nichols faced his fair share of enemies during five tours of combat duty. Now, despite being 100% combat disabled, Nichols has set his sights on fighting the timeshare industry on behalf of retired veterans and active duty military who have been wronged.

Nichols, who retired from the Army as a Sergeant First Class, is a Vice President with Wesley Financial Group, LLC (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations. During his first year with the company, he helped so many members of the military, retired and active, cancel financially-crippling timeshares that company president Robin McVey decided to create a Military Program.

“Through Todd, we realized how many veterans and active military members had been put into financial peril due to signing a timeshare agreement under duress or due to misrepresentation,” said McVey. “He inspired us to give these folks a voice and to help them in appreciation for their service to our country. Thanks to Todd’s leadership and as a way to honor him, we created a Military Program to support those in need of our help.”

Through its Military Program, veterans and active duty military receive a significant discount on services. They also work with Nichols or another WFG team member who either has military experience or has been trained to work with military members. Since its inception just over a year ago, WFG has worked with more than 1,600 military families. This year alone, more than 600 families have already been relieved of nearly $10 million in timeshare mortgage debt.

Prior to joining WFG, Nichols actually sold timeshares. He worked for more than three years with Wyndham Destinations. He then joined one of the largest timeshare resorts in the country but only stayed there only 28 days due to his issues with the never-ending pressure to tell lies and misrepresentations to unsuspecting consumers.

“I quickly realized that to be a successful timeshare salesman at some companies, you had to be willing to say anything to get potential buyers to sign contracts….whether it was true or not,” he said. “I’m proud of my service to my country and could not – in good conscience – be a party to putting fellow Americans in potentially financially damaging agreements just so I could make a living. I had heard about Wesley Financial Group and their commitment to helping those wronged in the timeshare process and decided I’d much rather be on the right side of this.”

Nichols and WFG as a company recognize that not all timeshare companies are bad. His former employer, Wyndham, along with companies like Disney Vacation Club, Marriott Vacation Club, Vacation International and King’s Creek Plantation, generally have quality properties and are willing to work with disgruntled owners.

“I have respect for Wyndham because they were fair and straightforward with how they dealt with consumers who brought forth legitimate concerns asking to be released from their contracts,” he said. “Unfortunately, there are more bad companies than good, and too many, like my other former employer, are dishonest in how they sell and are unbending in their willingness to cancel agreements.”

Nichols now spends 100% of his time working with veterans in addition to active military members and their families and he approaches this job like he did when he was in the Army.

“I view timeshare companies who knowingly mislead good people into signing financially-crippling agreements under duress as my mortal enemies,” Nichols said. “I wake up each and every day and prepare myself for combat with these companies. I’ll do whatever I can to help my fellow military service men and women escape from their clutches. I don’t have to work….but this is my mission.”

WFG has differentiated itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry as the company utilizes a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve a client of their timeshare before they are accepted. For those approved, WFG has been able to get timeshare owners relief in an average of less than 300 days. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot get its clients freed from their timeshare agreements within a mutually-agreed upon timeline, generally between 18 and 36 months.

Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG handles all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials which the company constantly receives.

Visit www.timesharecancellations.com for more information.

