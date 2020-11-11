On 11 November 2020 AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") purchased 6,561 of its own shares under the buyback program announced by the Company on 29 September 2020. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 71.61.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 305,877 of its own shares.

Dated: 11 November 2020

AKVA group ASA

