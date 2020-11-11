New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magneto Rheological Fluids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961025/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive & Aerospace, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.6% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Robotics segment is readjusted to a revised 23.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR



The Magneto Rheological Fluids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.



Building & Construction Segment to Record 16.3% CAGR



In the global Building & Construction segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$835.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arus MR Tech Pvt Ltd.

CK Materials Lab Co., Ltd.

Ioniqa Technologies B.V.

Lord Corporation

MRF Ltd.







Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Magneto Rheological Fluids

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive & Aerospace by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive & Aerospace

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Robotics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Robotics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Robotics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Military &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Magneto Rheological Fluid Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics,

Building & Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Magneto Rheological Fluids by

Application - Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building &

Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building & Construction,

Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace,

Robotics, Building & Construction, Military & Defense,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Magneto Rheological Fluids

by Application - Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building &

Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building & Construction,

Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace,

Robotics, Building & Construction, Military & Defense,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Magneto Rheological Fluids

by Application - Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building &

Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building & Construction,

Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace,

Robotics, Building & Construction, Military & Defense,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: China Historic Review for Magneto Rheological Fluids

by Application - Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building &

Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building & Construction,

Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Magneto Rheological Fluid Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Magneto Rheological Fluids

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace,

Robotics, Building & Construction, Military & Defense,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Magneto Rheological Fluids

by Application - Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building &

Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building & Construction,

Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace,

Robotics, Building & Construction, Military & Defense,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 41: France Historic Review for Magneto Rheological Fluids

by Application - Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building &

Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building & Construction,

Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace,

Robotics, Building & Construction, Military & Defense,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics,

Building & Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building & Construction,

Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace,

Robotics, Building & Construction, Military & Defense,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Magneto Rheological Fluids

by Application - Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building &

Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building & Construction,

Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics,

Building & Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: UK Historic Review for Magneto Rheological Fluids by

Application - Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building &

Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Magneto Rheological Fluids

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building & Construction,

Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace,

Robotics, Building & Construction, Military & Defense,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace,

Robotics, Building & Construction, Military & Defense,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building &

Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace,

Robotics, Building & Construction, Military & Defense,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics,

Building & Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building &

Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace,

Robotics, Building & Construction, Military & Defense,

Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Magneto Rheological

Fluids by Application - Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics,

Building & Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical &

Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 60: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Magneto

Rheological Fluids by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive & Aerospace, Robotics, Building &

Construction, Military & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

