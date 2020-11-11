New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithography Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961018/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Advanced Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13% CAGR and reach US$245.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MEMS Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $56.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR



The Lithography Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$56.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$121 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 12.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.



LED Devices Segment to Record 17.2% CAGR



In the global LED Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$91.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$82.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 19% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ASML Holding NV

Canon, Inc.

EV Group

Nikon Corporation

Orbotech Ltd.

Screen Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd.

SuSS MicroTec SE

Ushio America, Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lithography Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Lithography Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Lithography Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Lithography Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Advanced Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Advanced Packaging (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Advanced Packaging (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: MEMS Devices (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: MEMS Devices (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: MEMS Devices (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: LED Devices (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: LED Devices (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: LED Devices (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Lithography Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Lithography Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Lithography Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 15: Lithography Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Lithography Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Lithography Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Lithography Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Lithography Equipment in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Lithography Equipment Market in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 21: Lithography Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Lithography Equipment in US$ by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Lithography Equipment Market Review in China in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Lithography Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Lithography Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Lithography Equipment Market Demand Scenario

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Lithography Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Lithography Equipment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Lithography Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 29: Lithography Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Lithography Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Lithography Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Lithography Equipment Historic Market Review

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Lithography Equipment Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Lithography Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: German Lithography Equipment Market in Retrospect in

US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Lithography Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Lithography Equipment in US$ by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Lithography Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Lithography Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Lithography Equipment in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Lithography Equipment Market in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Lithography Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Lithography Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Lithography Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019



Table 45: Spanish Lithography Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Lithography Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Lithography Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 48: Lithography Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Lithography Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Lithography Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Lithography Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Lithography Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Lithography Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Lithography Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Lithography Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Lithography Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Lithography Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Lithography Equipment Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Lithography Equipment Market in Retrospect

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Lithography Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Lithography Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Lithography Equipment Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019



Table 63: Indian Lithography Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Lithography Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Lithography Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Lithography Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Lithography Equipment in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lithography Equipment Market in

US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Lithography Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Lithography Equipment Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 71: Lithography Equipment Market in Latin America in US$

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Lithography Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Demand for Lithography Equipment in

US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Lithography Equipment Market Review in Latin America

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Lithography Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Lithography Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: Lithography Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Lithography Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Lithography Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Lithography Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Lithography Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Lithography Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Lithography Equipment Market in Retrospect in

US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Lithography Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Lithography Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Lithography Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 87: Lithography Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Lithography Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Lithography Equipment Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Lithography Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Lithography Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: Lithography Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Lithography Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Lithography Equipment in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Iranian Lithography Equipment Market in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Lithography Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Lithography Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Lithography Equipment Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Lithography Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Lithography Equipment in

US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Lithography Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Lithography Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Lithography Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Lithography Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Lithography Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Lithography Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Lithography Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Lithography Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Lithography Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Lithography Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 111: Lithography Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

