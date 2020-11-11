New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ligament Stabilizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961015/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Grade 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Grade 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $664.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Ligament Stabilizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$664.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$545.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Grade 3 Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Grade 3 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$394.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$524.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$353.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961015/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ligament Stabilizer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ligament Stabilizers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Ligament Stabilizers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Ligament Stabilizers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Grade 1 (Injury Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Grade 1 (Injury Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Grade 1 (Injury Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Grade 2 (Injury Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Grade 2 (Injury Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Grade 2 (Injury Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Grade 3 (Injury Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Grade 3 (Injury Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Grade 3 (Injury Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Knee Braces & Supports (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Knee Braces & Supports (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Knee Braces & Supports (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Foot and Ankle Braces & Supports (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Foot and Ankle Braces & Supports (Product Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 18: Foot and Ankle Braces & Supports (Product Type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Shoulder Braces & Supports (Product Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Shoulder Braces & Supports (Product Type) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Shoulder Braces & Supports (Product Type) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Spinal Orthoses (Product Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Spinal Orthoses (Product Type) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Spinal Orthoses (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Wrist & Hand Braces & Supports (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Wrist & Hand Braces & Supports (Product Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 27: Wrist & Hand Braces & Supports (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ligament Stabilizer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Ligament Stabilizers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Injury Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Ligament Stabilizers Market in the United States by
Injury Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Ligament Stabilizers Market Share
Breakdown by Injury Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Ligament Stabilizers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Ligament Stabilizers Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Ligament Stabilizers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Ligament Stabilizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Injury Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Ligament Stabilizers Historic Market Review
by Injury Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Injury Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 37: Canadian Ligament Stabilizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Ligament Stabilizers Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Ligament Stabilizers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Injury Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Injury Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Ligament Stabilizers Market Share Analysis
by Injury Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Market for Ligament Stabilizers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Ligament Stabilizers Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Ligament Stabilizers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Injury Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Ligament Stabilizers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Injury Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Ligament Stabilizers Market by Injury Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Ligament Stabilizers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Ligament Stabilizers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Ligament Stabilizers Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ligament Stabilizer Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Ligament Stabilizers Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Ligament Stabilizers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Ligament Stabilizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Injury Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Injury Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Ligament Stabilizers Market Share Breakdown
by Injury Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Ligament Stabilizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Ligament Stabilizers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Ligament Stabilizers Market in France by Injury Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Ligament Stabilizers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Injury Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Ligament Stabilizers Market Share Analysis by
Injury Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Ligament Stabilizers Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Ligament Stabilizers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Ligament Stabilizers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Injury Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Ligament Stabilizers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Injury Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Ligament Stabilizers Market Share Breakdown by
Injury Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Ligament Stabilizers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Ligament Stabilizers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Ligament Stabilizers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Injury Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Ligament Stabilizers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Injury Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Ligament Stabilizers Market by Injury Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Ligament Stabilizers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Ligament Stabilizers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Ligament Stabilizers Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Ligament Stabilizers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Injury
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Ligament Stabilizers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Injury Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Ligament Stabilizers Market Share
Analysis by Injury Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Ligament Stabilizers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Ligament Stabilizers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Ligament Stabilizers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Ligament Stabilizers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Injury Type: 2020-2027
Table 86: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Injury Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Ligament Stabilizers Market Share
Breakdown by Injury Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Ligament Stabilizers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 89: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Ligament Stabilizers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Asia-Pacific by Injury
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Ligament Stabilizers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Injury Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Ligament Stabilizers Market Share
Analysis by Injury Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Ligament Stabilizers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Ligament Stabilizers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Ligament Stabilizers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Injury Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Ligament Stabilizers Historic Market
Review by Injury Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Injury Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Ligament Stabilizers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Ligament Stabilizers Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 102: Ligament Stabilizers Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961015/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: