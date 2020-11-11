RENO, Nev., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talage , a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance and a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution company, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the latest version of the company’s Wheelhouse technology, a platform designed to streamline the insurance purchasing process for small businesses and provide a digital solution for insurance companies (insurers or carriers) and agents which automates traditionally manual processes.

“In a day when the death of the independent agent as the industry’s primary distribution channel is talked about at every conference or virtual event, we are doubling down on the future of insurance agents and their importance to insurers,” said Adam Kiefer, CEO of Talage . “The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation initiatives for both insurance companies and agents. Insurers are being challenged to find new ways to reach potential customers. At Talage, we believe the key is enabling their existing agents to be more productive and profitable through the smart use of technology. We developed Wheelhouse specifically to support change and process improvement in the existing agent channel.”

Recognizing that the small commercial market has the same needs as the large commercial market, but that it traditionally hasn’t been as profitable for agents or carriers, Talage committed early on to boosting agent and carrier profitability by enhancing the small business insurance purchasing experience. By giving small business owners the ability to buy property and casualty (P&C) coverages online, Wheelhouse jumpstarts the small commercial market.

Currently powering the online purchase of workers’ compensation, liability, and property insurance by small businesses in all 50 states, Wheelhouse gives carriers and other financial institutions the ability to equip appointed agencies with online checkouts via user-friendly agent portals, as well as additional tools to support agency automation and growth in the small business segment.

“Many people and organizations in the insurance industry believe ‘insurtech’ is about disruption,” said Abel Travis, vice president of underwriting and innovation for AF Group. “We don’t believe you have to ‘blow things up’ in order to move forward. There is a balance to be struck between the empowerment of traditional distribution channels and the development of new ones. At AF Group, agents will always be a key part of our business, and that’s why working with Talage and utilizing Wheelhouse made sense.”

Talage field-tested the product-market fit for Wheelhouse by engaging with top insurance carriers, brokers, and agencies as part of the 2020 cohort of BrokerTech Ventures and the Global Insurance Accelerator’s 2019 InsurTech Week.

Talage is a participating sponsor for Guidewire Connections Reimagined , November 18-19, 2020. Talage will be attending and exhibiting at the virtual event and encourages attendees to visit the company’s booth for more information.

Talage develops digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance that transform the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers. Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel, allows carriers to more effectively use APIs, and automates manual processes for increased productivity. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com .

