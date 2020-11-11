Utah Valley University - Orem, Utah, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombshell Betty Racecar to be Reengineered and Restored

By UVU Students to honor the Legacy of its Owner

Orem, Utah — “Bombshell Betty” — the iconic 1952 Buick, famous for its unique appearance and six land-speed world records at the Bonneville Speedway in Utah — is being updated and reengineered to break the 200-mph mark with the help of an unlikely group — students at Utah Valley University.

Students studying metal fabrication, engineering, aerodynamics, electrical systems, computer science/data acquisition, surface treatments, electronic controls, and engine performance will collaborate with faculty and workforce professionals to create a vehicle designed to travel at 200 mph.

“It’s a great opportunity for our students to learn project and time management, teamwork, organization, hard work, and the satisfaction of completing a job,” said Jeff Holm, UVU Transportation Technology professional in residence. “The car has a very unique appearance and draws people’s attention regardless of where it is.”

The car’s improvements started more than three years ago by its owner, Don Cash, Jr., but was cut short when he tragically died on the summit of Mount Everest in 2019. Holm, Cash, Jr.’s friend teamed up with Don Jr.’s daughter Danielle, and father, Don Cash, Sr., to continue the restoration as a tribute to their friend, father, and son.

“It’s an emotional ride for us to complete this car,” said Holm. “I can’t help but think Don is looking down on us and smiling to see his car being completed and driven by his daughter.”

The project began again on Oct. 15, 2020 and is scheduled to be finished by September 2021, which will make it possible for Cash, Jr.’s daughter Danielle to race the car at the annual Speed Week on the Bonneville Speedway. For more information about the Bombshell Betty and its restoration click here.

