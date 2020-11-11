Kent, UK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taste America, the leading supplier of American Food and Grocery in the UK, is pleased to announce its new website and curbside pick-up. The company offers the best American food, drinks, grocery, and gifts with same-day shipping and fast delivery across the UK. For those looking for customized gifts and hampers with American candies, food and drinks, snacks, etc. this place has some great options to choose from.

Categories range from baking & cooking, bar & cocktail, breakfast cereals & pop tarts, to general grocery, chewing gums, health & beauty, home goods & cleaning, gelatins & puddings, spices & seasoning, spreads & jams, sweets & candy, and syrups & toppings. The store is now open to serve the customers during the ongoing pandemic. While they are working on delivering the orders as fast as possible and as safely as possible, the store also introduced a curbside collection for customer pick up.

Taste America Breakfast Cereal and Pop Tarts

All that the customers have to do is select click-and-collect in their cart. The orders will be processed and kept ready for customers to collect their orders as fast as possible. Shopping at this store is extremely easy, and shoppers can choose to shop by products or by occasion. They can also check out the New-In collection to stay up to date with their favorite branded American snacks' latest arrivals. The leading supplier of food and grocery in the UK has been importing high-quality international food for over 10 years. For those who love American food and confectionary, no better place features a vast assortment of items across categories.

The leading supplier of food and grocery in the UK presents an exclusive range of baking and cooking supplies from brands such as Betty Crocker, Crisco, Martha, and many more. From Lucky Charms to Fruit Loops, Pillsbury baking to Folgers coffee, Wrigley’s to Jell-O, tasty treats are delivered right to the doorstep. Order before 2 PM every day, and the store will arrange for same day dispatch. Holidays are fast approaching, and there is nothing better than gifting a hamper or a basket of American snacks and goodies. Shoppers can also register and subscribe with email for promotions and discount codes. Customers can spend £60 and get free UK Mainland delivery.

To learn more, visit https://www.tasteamerica.co.uk/

About Taste America LTD

Taste America is a family-owned and operated business and a leading supplier of imported American Food and Grocery in the UK. The American Warehouse is located in the Town of Tonbridge, Kent. The stock levels are controlled to give the freshest American food to the customers. With regular American imported snacks and beverages being delivered regularly, customers can also shop for unique holiday gift baskets.

###

Taste America LTD ﻿

Contact ﻿01732 354 672﻿

Website: https://www.tasteamerica.co.uk/







Attachment