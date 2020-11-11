In week 46 Festi purchased in total 313.969 own shares for total amount of 48.743.687 ISK as follows:

   Purchased PurchaseOwn shares total
WeekDateTimesharesShare pricepriceat end of day
       
469.11.202012:32:59        150.000    155,5023.325.000 kr            9.445.407    
4610.11.202009:43:08        150.000    155,0023.250.000 kr            9.595.407    
4611.11.202010:07:11         13.969    155,252.168.687 kr            9.609.376    
       
           313.969     48.743.687 kr 

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has now bought in total 3.963.969 own shares for 599.999.937 ISK and has with this finished the buy-back of own shares.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares but with these purchases owns now 9.609.376 shares which is 2.89% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme was in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).