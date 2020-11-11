Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The voice is like a fingerprint - unique to each individual,” says Melanie Espeland, founder of Espeland Enterprises. “And unlike the fingerprint, you have the opportunity to harness and develop your unique voice to your advantage.”
Melanie Espeland certainly knows how to harness opportunity, which has allowed her consultancy Espeland Enterprises to thrive. She believes that celebrating your literal and figurative voice is key to unlocking professional success. Her clients are convinced, including high ranking individuals from iconic institutions such as BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, and Adobe.
We caught up with the CEO recently and learned a few things we didn’t know before.
A woman who’s almost always on the go, she’ll soon be launching Version 2.0 of her company’s site and recently expanded her organization. Melanie and her team of Executive Voice Coaches are now available for one-on-one coaching, custom team training, and speaking engagements, and will launch an on-demand course soon. We’re excited and curious to see what she tackles next!
