PUNE, India, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Flow Cytometry Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The Global Flow Cytometry Market size was estimated to be US$ 4.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 11.3 billion by 2030. It has ascended as an essential device for security and exploratory objectives during drug detection and advancement methods. The method assists to sub-classify cell types to pick the best therapy program. It can also recognize the remaining levels of illness after therapy. Technological capability to examine a large number of particles in a short time period to render statistically sound data about the cell population is one of the main reasons for its evolution as an essential device. Further, its multi-parametric methodology is also helping the acceptance of flow cytometry in drug detection and advancement methods. Moreover, major factors that are driving the market consist of the surge in the application of flow cytometry in stem cell research, the arrival and commercial use of innovative technologies in the field of flow cytometry, and escalation in the applications of flow cytometry in clinical research. Additionally, rising consciousness and improved healthcare expenses are probable to have an optimistic effect on the flow cytometry market.

The commercial organization end-use segment is anticipated to hold the major income share

The global flow cytometry market is segmented on the basis of technology, product & services, application, end-use, and geography. Based on technology the market is segmented into cell-based and bead-based. By product & services the market is divided into instruments, reagent & consumables, software, accessories, and services. Depending on the application segment the flow cytometry market is divided into research, industrial, and clinical. On the basis of end-use the market is classified into commercial organizations, hospitals, academic institutes, clinical testing labs. The commercial organization segment apprehended the uppermost market share in 2019 as a result of wide range of applications across different sectors including food microbiology, blood banks, and plant cell structure. The introduction of multiplex probes and reagents for specific applications in diagnostics and drug detection is anticipated to give several growth opportunities for the segment by catering to the users in research and small peripheral labs.

Based on geography, the global Flow Cytometry Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is sub-segmented into the United States, Canada and Rest of North America. Europe is sub-segmented into Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa is sub-segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America is sub-segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

North America headed the flow cytometry market in 2019 due to the existence of helpful government restructurings for the growth of innovative technologies for molecular diagnostics. It likely to uphold dominance over the forecast years as a result of the accessibility of trained specialists and greater consciousness levels.

The APAC region is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the imminent year thanks to the reassuring government finance for the biotech business improvement. Additionally, the existence of unused opportunities, continuously refining healthcare substructure, accelerated financial growth, and growing patient consciousness levels are further projected to boost the local market. Incessant R&D projects for cancer cure in the region, facilitating the demand for cytometry, is further propelling the region’s market expansion. Besides, the increasing acceptance of new procedures for molecular-based cytogenetics, growing subcontracting ventures, and rising demand for initial diagnosis and recognition of illnesses will drive the market in the APAC region.

Major players active in the global flow cytometry market are GE Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Stratedigm, Inc., Becton, Sysmex Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Luminex Corporation, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Agilent Technologies, and Dickinson and Company.

