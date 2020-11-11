New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Kraft Paper Market By Grade (Bleached, Unbleached, Wrapping & Packaging, Sack Kraft Paper, and Others), By Packaging Form (Wraps, Pouches, Grocery Bags, Industrial Bags, Corrugated Boxes, and Envelopes), By Applications (Pharmaceuticals, Foods & Beverage, Building and Construction, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the [195+ Pages PDF] research report, the global Kraft Paper Market was estimated at USD 15.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 18.10 billion by 2026. The global Kraft Paper Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The rise in the global population is pushing the growth of the residential construction industry which is anticipated to propel the market growth of the furniture industry. Kraft paper is prominently used by the furniture industry which is expected to drive kraft paper market growth. Global food demand is growing at a rapid pace. The growth of the population is demanding additional food which is predicted to push the market growth of the food and beverage market. The growth of the food and beverage sector likely to drive market growth.

Kraft paper is obtained from the chemical pulp. It is shadier than wood pulp; however, it can be bleached as per the consumer demand. The bleached paper is having high strength and it has a strong resistance to paleness. In common, softwood is used as a prominent raw material used for the production of kraft paper. The kraft paper has a strong property to elongate.

The building and construction, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries are the prominent industries using the kraft paper industry. As per the data published by the United Nations (UN), the global population is estimated to become double by 2050. An increase in the population is fueling the food demand. The kraft paper is predominantly used by the food and beverage industry for the packaging purpose which is projected to surge the kraft paper market share and growth. Additionally, the growth of the population also surges the demand for the residential construction industry. The global construction industry is valued at around USD 10 Trillion and residential construction has a major chunk of the market. The growth of residential construction is fueling the growth of the furniture industry which is likely to fuel the market growth of the kraft paper market.

The growth of the pharmaceutical, food, and beverages and building and construction industry is fueling the growth of the kraft paper market. However, growing environmental concerns may regulate softwood harvesting which may hinder the market growth of the kraft paper market.

Top Market Players

Leading market players operating in the worldwide kraft paper market are Glatfelter, Gascogne Papier, Mondi, Billerudkorsnas, Klabin, Nordic Paper, Segezha Group, Stora Enso, Daio Paper construction, Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd., Goodwin Robbins Packaging Company Inc., Oji Holdings Corporation, CTI Paper USA, Canfor, Genus Paper & Boards Limited, Gascogne, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Natron-Hayat d.o.o., BillerudKorsnäs, Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd., Fujian Qingshan Paper Co., Ltd., Smurfit Kappa, WestRock Company, SCG PACKAGING, Primo Tedesco S.A., Forest Company, COPAMEX, and International Paper. Glatfelter, Gascogne Papier, Mondi, and Billerudkorsnas have occupied the major market share of the worldwide kraft paper market.

Market Drivers:

The increasing demand for packaging solutions to keep the finished products undamaged is likely to increase the application of kraft papers in various end-use industries including building & construction, food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care automotive, packaging and paper, and consumer durables, which, in turn, is a primary factor expected to fuel the growth of the global Kraft Paper market. Apart from this, the rapid urbanization across and the high requirement for recyclability features of kraft papers to keep the environment safe are valued to contribute to the development of the Kraft Paper market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the ill-effects of packaging solutions, including plastic and other such non-biodegradable products, on the environment has increased the preference for paper-based packaging.

Market Segment Dominance:

The corrugated boxes category is estimated to dominate the Kraft Paper market during the forecast period

The corrugated boxes category is projected to lead the Kraft Paper market during the forecast timeframe. Dominance is attributed to the high demand for the protection of shipped products. Additionally, the reusable and recyclable feature of corrugated boxes helps lower packaging waste, thereby driving the market growth. Thus, it is being widely used in cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, building & construction, clothing, logistics, freight forwarding, and pharmaceuticals.

Browse the full “Kraft Paper Market By Grade (Bleached, Unbleached, Wrapping & Packaging, Sack Kraft Paper, and Others), By Packaging Form (Wraps, Pouches, Grocery Bags, Industrial Bags, Corrugated Boxes, and Envelopes), By Applications (Pharmaceuticals, Foods & Beverage, Building and Construction, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-kraft-paper-market-by-grade-bleached-unbleached-793

Based on grade, the market is bifurcated as wrapping & packaging, unbleached, sack kraft paper, bleached, and others. Bleached kraft paper is estimated to have a wide range of applications owing to its wide range of demand from the end-user markets. On the basis of packaging form, the market is categorized as corrugated boxes, envelopes, wraps, grocery bags, pouches, and industrial bags. Corrugated boxes are having a sustainable demand from the industry owing to the strong demand from the food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industry. In the terms of application, the market is further segmented as foods & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, building and construction, pharmaceuticals, and others. The demand from the food and beverage industry is the estimated lead the market growth. The growing food demand at the global level is propelling the growth of the kraft paper market.

Moreover, based on the region, the market is further categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific market is predicted to have the largest market share of the market. The significant population in the region is pulling the demand for various applications which is anticipated to boost the kraft paper market growth.

This report segments the global Kraft Paper market as follows:

Global Kraft Paper Market: Grade Segmentation Analysis

Unbleached

Bleached

Wrapping & Packaging

Sack Kraft Paper

Others

Global Kraft Paper Market: Packaging form Segmentation Analysis

Corrugated Boxes

Grocery Bags

Industrial Bags

Wraps

Pouches

Envelopes

Global Kraft Paper Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Foods &Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Building and Construction

Cosmetics &Personal Care

Others

