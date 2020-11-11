HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a leading provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 3, 2020.



Gross Revenues during the third quarter of 2020 increased 30% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Net Income increased 33% compared to the third quarter of 2019. “We delivered another strong performance in the third quarter that exceeded analyst expectations for gross revenues and adjusted earnings per share. We are pleased to see the continued success of NV5 despite the pandemic. During the quarter, we generated $21.7 million in cash flows from operations, allowing us to pay down an aggregate of $27.8 million in principal under our credit facility from July through today, while maintaining a strong balance sheet that includes $64.0 million of cash on hand at the end of the third quarter. We increased our backlog by 9% in the third quarter and continue to see a solid pipeline of opportunities as we enter the fourth quarter and beyond,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Gross Revenues grew by 30% in the third quarter of 2020 to $169.9 million compared to $131.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, which also exceeded analyst consensus expectations by 9%.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.8 million compared to $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, with the third quarter of 2020 including $3.3 million of additional interest expense, $3.4 million of additional intangible amortization expense, and a higher effective income tax rate compared to third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, grew by 70% in the third quarter of 2020 to $29.9 million compared to $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP EPS was $0.61 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2020 was $1.13 per share, exceeding analyst consensus expectations of $0.70 per share by 61%.

Cash flows from operations for the third quarter of 2020 grew by more than four times to $21.7 million compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Nine Months Ended October 3, 2020 Financial Highlights

Gross Revenues grew by 32% for the nine months ended October 3, 2020 to $498.1 million compared to $376.3 million in the nine months ended September 28, 2019.

Net income for the nine months ended October 3, 2020 was $16.4 million compared to $20.2 million in the nine months ended September 28, 2019, with the nine months of 2020 including $10.7 million of additional interest expense, $11.2 million of additional intangible amortization expense, and a higher effective income tax rate compared to nine months ended September 28, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, grew by 58% for the nine months ended October 3, 2020 to $81.0 million compared to $51.4 million in the nine months ended September 28, 2019.

GAAP EPS was $1.30 per share in the nine months ended October 3, 2020.

Adjusted EPS in the nine months ended October 3, 2020 was $2.91 per share.

Cash flows from operations for the nine months ended October 3, 2020 were $72.4 million compared to $21.6 million in the nine months ended September 28, 2019.

52/53 Week Fiscal Year

NV5 uses a 52/53 week fiscal year ending on the Saturday closest to the calendar quarter end. Therefore, the third quarter of 2020 included 14 weeks while the third quarter of 2019 included 13 weeks.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS will likely increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 11, 2020. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1 833-900-1538 International dial-in number: +1 236-712-2278 Conference ID: 4987245 Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “ Investors ” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) October 3, 2020 December 28, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,022 $ 31,825 Billed receivables, net 122,678 131,041 Unbilled receivables, net 83,535 79,428 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,493 8,906 Total current assets 279,728 251,200 Property and equipment, net 27,957 25,733 Right-of-use lease assets, net 46,029 46,313 Intangible assets, net 182,830 255,961 Goodwill 344,003 309,216 Other assets 2,777 4,714 Total Assets $ 883,324 $ 893,137 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33,842 $ 36,116 Accrued liabilities 46,810 47,432 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted

contracts 9,009 3,303 Client deposits 382 221 Current portion of contingent consideration 1,334 1,954 Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 21,957 25,332 Total current liabilities 113,334 114,358 Contingent consideration, less current portion 1,733 2,048 Other long-term liabilities 42,130 34,573 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 306,606 332,854 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 34,956 53,341 Total liabilities 498,759 537,174 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 13,244,713 and 12,852,357 shares issued and outstanding as of

October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively 132 129 Additional paid-in capital 263,341 251,187 Retained earnings 121,092 104,647 Total stockholders’ equity 384,565 355,963 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 883,324 $ 893,137





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 Gross revenues $ 169,949 $ 131,032 $ 498,118 $ 376,340 Direct costs: Salaries and wages 46,815 40,426 136,929 113,762 Sub-consultant services 26,003 19,972 78,673 56,969 Other direct costs 10,370 7,139 27,771 25,244 Total direct costs 83,188 67,536 243,373 195,975 Gross Profit 86,761 63,496 254,745 180,365 Operating Expenses: Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits 43,750 33,428 133,456 93,431 General and administrative 13,216 11,028 38,196 30,786 Facilities and facilities related 5,370 4,664 16,125 12,407 Depreciation and amortization 10,187 6,551 32,387 18,908 Total operating expenses 72,523 55,671 220,164 155,533 Income from operations 14,238 7,825 34,581 24,832 Interest expense (3,731 ) (421 ) (11,921 ) (1,230 ) Income before income tax expense 10,507 7,403 22,660 23,602 Income tax expense (2,753 ) (1,560 ) (6,215 ) (3,422 ) Net Income and Comprehensive Income $ 7,754 $ 5,843 $ 16,445 $ 20,180 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.48 $ 1.33 $ 1.67 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.46 $ 1.30 $ 1.62 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,434,600 12,191,405 12,328,448 12,086,588 Diluted 12,749,917 12,566,966 12,650,107 12,485,049





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 16,445 $ 20,180 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,680 18,908 Non-cash lease expense 6,731 6,770 Provision for doubtful accounts 3,127 1,725 Stock-based compensation 10,900 6,989 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 49 Gain on disposals of property and equipment (394 ) (48 ) Deferred income taxes (5,905 ) (3,839 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 669 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Billed receivables 8,089 508 Unbilled receivables (7,505 ) (4,490 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,171 (5,279 ) Accounts payable (2,780 ) (2,053 ) Accrued liabilities 322 (9,170 ) Income taxes payable — (2,789 ) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 5,706 (5,972 ) Deposits 163 68 Net cash provided by operating activities 72,419 21,557 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (882 ) (29,365 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,053 — Purchase of property and equipment (8,342 ) (1,810 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,171 ) (31,175 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility — 10,000 Payments on notes payable (9,941 ) (8,483 ) Payments of contingent consideration (913 ) (1,213 ) Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility (20,750 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs (447 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (32,051 ) 304 Net increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 32,197 (9,314 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 31,825 40,739 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 64,022 $ 31,425





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net Income $ 7,754 $ 5,843 $ 16,445 $ 20,180 Add: Interest expense 3,731 421 11,921 1,230 Income tax expense 2,753 1,560 6,215 3,422 Depreciation and amortization 11,401 6,551 34,680 18,908 Stock-based compensation 4,020 2,819 10,900 6,989 Acquisition-related costs 274 433 845 671 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,933 $ 17,627 $ 81,006 $ 51,400





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net Income - per diluted share $ 0.61 $ 0.46 $ 1.30 $ 1.62 Per diluted share adjustments: Add: Amortization expense of intangible assets

and acquisition-related costs 0.70 0.45 2.16 1.28 Income tax expense (0.18 ) (0.10 ) (0.55 ) (0.29 ) Adjusted EPS $ 1.13 $ 0.81 $ 2.91 $ 2.61



