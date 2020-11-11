SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming conferences: the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference and 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.
Stifel 2020 Virtual Health Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 17, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM Eastern Time
|Format:
|Presentation
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com.
3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
|Date:
|Wednesday, December 2, 2020
|Time:
|11:20 AM Eastern Time
|Format:
|Panel Discussion - No Fungus Among Us: Addressing an Important Fungal Need
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.
