Gurpreet Singh Rai is a tech entrepreneur and business strategist. His areas of expertise include technology, organization, mergers and acquisitions, product or service offerings, strategy and operation. Throughout his long career, he has acted as consultant to many established businesses as well as startups and has helped management and business owners with advice and guidance on key decisions related to the business concerned.







At present, Gurps Rai has taken over as the CEO of Dropp (also known as Dropp.tv and Dropp TV) which is a shoppable interactive media platform enabling video content consumers to buy integrated products (appearing on the streaming media) in real time with a simple click---without them needing to leave or pause the content they are watching!





What Dropp.TV Really Does





Dropp.tv, first launched in 2018, has been described as a novel technological ecosystem that enables viewers to make instant 'in-content' purchases and is situated at the intersection of shopping and entertainment. To put it somewhat more simply, when viewers are watching a certain media content on dropp.tv (such as a music video), if they feel a crave to get their hands on the tee or the shredded jeans their favorite artist is wearing, they can simply click on the video (that is, over the image) and shop the particular product in question without needing to leave the content at all.





This means that one no longer need research the internet to find exactly what brand the tee or jeans came from and then go on to buy them at the e-commerce site of his choice. So, Gurps Rai says that one may describe this as a marriage of ecommerce and video content made possible by the Dropp TV parent company's proprietary AI, computer vision algorithm and machine learning.





Rai also informs that as of now, dropp.tv will launch shoppable videos (with integrated 'dropps') every Saturday. When watching these videos, the viewers will be able to make one-click, friction-less, in-content purchases. The technology is already calibrated to the point that these in-content purchases can now be performed from any device---be it a PC , tablet or a smartphone. The dropp.tv app is already available on Android and iOS and Rai further informs that the platform will soon be made available on AppleTV as well.





When asked what makes this technology unique, Gurpreet Singh Rai remarked that the ability of the company's algorithm to identify in real-time tagged products embedded within a stream of content and to make it instantly shoppable by connecting with a number of different global payment and logistics structures is what makes the technology unique. Moreover, he also expressed satisfaction on the point that the platform is already able to offer this experience across different devices and operating systems.





As for how Dropp chooses the brands to collaborate with, Gurps Rai informed that the brands have the option to reach out to the company and come on board using the company's free e-commerce engine. In this connection, Rai added that although their expectations were already high, the responses the technology has received from a myriad of brands have still been quite overwhelming even to the company insiders.





To elaborate the point, Rai revealed that their initial target was to attract about 100 street-wear brands by the end of 2021. However, they actually already have more than thousand brands on board. The number in itself is significant but what is even more so, Rai affirmed, is the variegated nature of the brands that have responded to the platform. So, they have on board Trefethen-like wine brands, artisanal designers from West Asia, fashion wear giants like COOGI as well as Nigerian soap bands, to name but a few, Rai adds. Thus, Rai concludes, it will be safe to say that Dropp has already turned into a genuine alternative marketplace anchored by a huge pool of talented artists who create content for the company.





Gurps Singh Rai Net Worth





According to companycheck.co.uk, Gurps Singh Rai current Net Worth is £240.1k.