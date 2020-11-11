WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three-month and nine-month period ending September 30, 2020.
Financial Highlights for the three-month and nine-month period ending September 30, 2020
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, and is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, fair value changes and other non-cash items.
“Management believes that, given the relative novelty and uncertainty of the global cannabis industry, the Company's diversified revenue and vertical integration approaches will allow it to better react to market challenges than its competitors with single business strategies,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO. “Management is confident that its renewed focus on revenue growth, gross profitability, and prudent cost controls will return the Company to profitability over the coming quarters.”
3nd Quarter and Subsequent Operational Highlights
“Our three-prong growth strategy for revenue going forward will focus on expanding our retail store network and continue to market our price leadership strategy at new and existing stores,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We will continue to build momentum in the cannabis wholesale segment with a focus on expanding product distribution in Delta 9’s six provincial markets and continue to expand B2B business with a focus on creating relationships in the Canadian micro cultivation industry and expansion into emerging markets.”
Summary of Quarterly Results:
|Consolidated Statement of
Net Income (Loss)
|Q4 2019
|Q1 2020
|Q2 2020
|Q3 2020
|Revenue
|$10,585,484
|$11,753,406
|$13,013,610
|$13,130,320
|Cost of Sales
|7,356,889
|6,858,370
|8,394,239
|9,168,026
|Gross Profit Before Unrealized Gain From Changes In Biological Assets
|3,228,595
|4,895,036
|4,619,371
|3,962,294
|Unrealized gain from changes in fair value of biological assets (Net)
|1,991,398
|2,761,873
|2,460,490
|(2,338,699)
|Gross Profit
|$5,219,993
|$7,656,909
|$7,079,861
|$1,623,595
|Expenses
|General and Administrative
|3,118,669
|3,198,840
|3,676,326
|4,047,063
|Sales and Marketing
|1,385,700
|1,243,115
|1,534,875
|1,753,461
|Share Based Compensation
|234,503
|314,231
|174,779
|776,705
|Total Operating Expenses
|$4,738,872
|$4,756,186
|$5,385,980
|$6,577,229
|Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) 1
|(91,760)
|1,650,398
|706,469
|(474,039)
|Income (Loss) from Operations
|$481,121
|$2,900,723
|$1,693,881
|$(4,953,634)
|Other Income/ Expenses
|(696,667)
|(711,538)
|(262,364)
|(595,547)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$(215,556)
|$2,189,185
|$1,431,517
|$(5,549,181)
|Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|$(0.01)
|$0.02
|$0.01
|$(0.07)
A comprehensive discussion of Delta 9’s financial position and results of operations is provided in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the three-month and nine-month period ending September 30, 2020 filed on SEDAR on November 11, 2020 and can be found at www.sedar.com.
2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call
A conference call to discuss the above results is scheduled for November 12, 2020, pre-market. The conference call will be hosted that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time by John Arbuthnot, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period.
|DATE:
|November 12, 2020
|TIME:
|9:00 am Eastern Time
|Dial in #
|1-888-886-7786
|REPLAY:
|1-877-674-6060
Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time, February 12, 2020
|Replay passcode:
|617905 #
About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: (i) management’s expectations with respect to the Company’s financial results; and (ii) the Company’s future expansion plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 19, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Delta 9 Cannabis
Winnipeg, Manitoba, CANADA
