TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the “Trust”) (TSX: SRU.UN) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“We describe SmartCentres as a real estate company enjoying substantial, secure and reliable recurring income while on a path forward to higher and better uses. Reliable income starting with our largest tenant, Walmart; higher and better uses from our onsite intensification and development program, which is well underway, on our excellent locations. Our third quarter is the strongest signal yet of things to come with the initial closings of 766 units in the first two phases of our Transit City condominiums, with the balance of 344 units expected to close before year end. After the repayment of our share of project level debt of $45 million, these closings have contributed approximately $30 million in FFO, or in excess of $0.17 in FFO per Unit to our Q3 results. We anticipate that these new development opportunities will continue to generate growth in FFO and NAV into the future,” said Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman of SmartCentres.
“COVID-19 has not altered our long-term strategy as we remain intently focused on our initiatives to grow the business through mixed-use development. SmartVMC is just one of the many mixed-use communities that we are in the process of developing. We have more than 256 projects in our mixed-use development pipeline representing approximately 28 million square feet and more than 196 of these projects are expected to provide recurring income. During this pandemic period, we have accelerated our pursuit of many of our near-term planning and development initiatives such that over the next several years, we expect to grow SmartCentres’ vision in well-established communities including mid-town and downtown Toronto, Oakville, Mississauga, Vaughan, Scarborough, Pickering, Richmond Hill, Markham, Burlington, Barrie, Brampton, Oshawa, London, Cambridge, Montreal, Laval, Pointe-Claire, and Ottawa. Our intent is to replicate the achievements and success of SmartVMC in these various Canadian communities, resulting in continued earnings and NAV growth,” said Peter Forde, President and CEO of SmartCentres.
The Trust’s core business of owning and managing approximately 33.8 million square feet of predominately Walmart-anchored shopping centres was built for ‘heavy weather’. During this pandemic period, Walmart Canada’s sales levels have increased considerably and Walmart continues to demonstrate its industry-leading ability to drive high traffic levels to the Trust’s shopping centres across Canada. This has created industry-leading occupancy levels. When including committed deals, the Trust’s overall occupancy level was 97.4% in Q3, reflecting the resilience and strength of the Trust’s core portfolio.
The Trust has continued to work with each of its tenants to establish, where appropriate, mutually satisfactory arrangements that will allow for some relief of their rental obligations that are expected to permit these organizations to re-establish their operations as Canadians begin to ‘get back to normalcy’. These collaborative efforts have resulted in the following improving collection experience (up to October 23, 2020) over the last six months:
|Month(1)
|% of Gross Monthly Billings Collected Before Application of CECRA Related Arrangements
|% of Gross Monthly Billings Collected After Application of CECRA Related Arrangements
|April
|75.7
|%
|82.2
|%
|May
|73.6
|%
|80.0
|%
|June
|78.2
|%
|84.7
|%
|July
|86.7
|%
|93.1
|%
|August
|89.0
|%
|95.6
|%
|September(2)
|89.5
|%
|96.1
|%
|(1)
|As of October 23, 2020, the Trust collected 90.8% of gross monthly billings for October.
|(2)
|The CECRA program ended on September 30, 2020.
The table below provides additional details on the continued improvement in collections associated with the Trust’s tenant billings, amounts received (up to October 23, 2020), expected recovery and related provisions for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.
|(in thousands of dollars)
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|As a %
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
|As a %
|Total for the Six
Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|As a %
|Total tenant billings
|199,587
|100.0
|202,072
|100.0
|401,659
|100.0
|Less: Amounts received directly from tenants to date
|176,434
|88.4
|153,241
|75.8
|329,675
|82.1
|Balance outstanding
|23,153
|11.6
|48,831
|24.2
|71,984
|17.9
|Less:
|Recovery from governments for CECRA
|7,706
|3.9
|7,706
|3.8
|15,412
|3.8
|Amounts forgiven by the Trust for CECRA
|3,853
|1.9
|3,853
|1.9
|7,706
|1.9
|Sales tax on CECRA
|1,488
|0.7
|1,488
|0.7
|2,976
|0.7
|Tenant rent deferral arrangements negotiated or near completion
|2,680
|1.3
|20,269
|10.0
|22,949
|5.7
|Rents to be collected before expected credit loss (“ECL”) provision
|7,426
|3.7
|15,515
|7.7
|22,941
|5.7
|Less: ECL provision for uncollectible amounts
|5,564
|2.8
|7,920
|3.9
|13,484
|3.4
|Balance to be collected
|1,862
|0.9
|7,595
|3.8
|9,457
|2.4
Highlights
Mixed-Use Development and Intensification at SmartVMC
Other Business Development
Financial
Operational
|(1)
|Represents a GAAP measure.
|(2)
|Represents a non-GAAP measure.
|(3)
|Net of cash-on-hand of $413.1 million as at September 30, 2020 for the purposes of calculating the ratio.
Selected Consolidated Operational, Development and Financial Information
Key consolidated operational, development and financial information shown in the table below includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments as at September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019.
|(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit and other non-financial data)
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Operational Information
|Total number of properties with an ownership interest
|166
|165
|166
|Gross leasable area including both retail and office space (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|34,051
|34,337
|34,277
|Occupied area including both retail and office space (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|33,076
|33,678
|33,617
|Vacant area including both retail and office space (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|975
|659
|659
|Committed occupancy rate
|97.4%
|98.2%
|98.2%
|In-place occupancy rate
|97.1%
|98.1%
|98.1%
|Average lease term to maturity (in years)
|4.7
|4.9
|5.1
|Net retail rental rate (per occupied sq. ft.)
|$15.45
|$15.49
|$15.44
|Net retail rental rate excluding Anchors (per occupied sq. ft.)
|$22.15
|$22.13
|$22.04
|Mixed-use Development Information
|Future development area (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|27,900
|27,900
|N/A(5)
|Total number of future projects currently in development planning stage
|256
|256
|N/A(5)
|Trust's share of estimated costs of future projects
|5,400,000
|5,500,000
|N/A(5)
|Financial Information
|Investment properties(2)(3)
|9,354,927
|9,466,501
|9,280,212
|Total assets(1)
|10,365,651
|9,928,467
|9,704,677
|Total unencumbered assets(2)
|5,763,400
|5,696,100
|4,652,700
|Debt(2)(3)
|4,908,808
|4,290,826
|4,132,699
|Debt to Aggregate Assets(2)(3)(4)
|44.3%
|42.3%
|41.8%
|Debt to Gross Book Value(2)(3)(4)
|49.8%
|49.0%
|48.5%
|Unsecured to Secured Debt Ratio(2)(3)(4)
|67%/33%
|63%/37%
|55%/45%
|Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt(2)(3)(4)
|1.9X
|2.1X
|2.1X
|Weighted average interest rate(2)(3)
|3.37%
|3.55%
|3.66%
|Weighted average term of debt (in years)
|4.9
|5.0
|4.5
|Interest Coverage Ratio(2)(3)(4)
|3.3X
|3.5X
|3.3X
|Interest coverage (net of capitalized interest expense)(2)(3)(4)
|3.8X
|4.0X
|3.9X
|Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (net of cash)(2)(3)(4)
|8.5X
|8.0X
|7.8X
|Equity (book value)(1)
|5,197,315
|5,367,752
|5,324,196
|Weighted average number of units outstanding – diluted
|173,120,316
|171,858,434
|171,255,329
|(1)
|Represents a GAAP measure.
|(2)
|Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable.
|(3)
|Includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments.
|(4)
|As at September 30, 2020, cash-on-hand of $413.1 million was excluded for the purposes of calculating the applicable ratios (December 31, 2019 – $37.0 million).
|(5)
|N/A – information not available.
Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year
The following table represents key financial, per Unit, and payout ratio information for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019:
|(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit information)
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Variance
|(A)
|(B)
|(A–B)
|Financial Information
|Rentals from investment properties and other(1)
|186,344
|195,531
|(9,187)
|Net income and comprehensive income(1)(3)
|111,033
|95,138
|15,895
|Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3)
|105,214
|91,520
|13,694
|Cash flows provided by operating activities(1)
|79,100
|80,615
|(1,515)
|NOI(2)
|147,612
|128,645
|18,967
|FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|110,107
|97,330
|12,777
|ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|103,200
|88,537
|14,663
|Distributions declared
|79,621
|77,264
|2,357
|Surplus of ACFO over distributions declared(2)
|23,579
|11,273
|12,306
|Surplus of ACFO over distributions paid(2)
|23,579
|29,647
|(6,068)
|Units outstanding(6)
|172,220,387
|170,689,152
|1,531,235
|Weighted average – basic
|172,112,821
|170,400,281
|1,712,540
|Weighted average – diluted(7)
|173,120,316
|171,255,329
|1,864,987
|Per Unit Information (Basic/Diluted)
|Net income and comprehensive income(1)
|$0.65/$0.64
|$0.56/$0.56
|$0.09/$0.08
|Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3)
|$0.61/$0.61
|$0.54/$0.53
|$0.07/$0.08
|FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|$0.64/$0.64
|$0.57/$0.57
|$0.07/$0.07
|Distributions declared
|$0.463
|$0.450
|$0.013
|Payout Ratio Information
|Payout ratio to FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|72.3 %
|79.4 %
|(7.1)%
|Payout ratio to ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|77.2 %
|87.3 %
|(10.1)%
|(1)
|Represents a GAAP measure.
|(2)
|Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable.
|(3)
|Includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments.
|(4)
|See “Other Measures of Performance” section in the MD&A for a reconciliation of these measures to the nearest consolidated financial statement measure.
|(5)
|The calculation of the Trust’s FFO and ACFO and related payout ratios, including comparative amounts, are financial metrics that were determined based on the February 2019 REALpac White Paper on FFO and ACFO, respectively. Comparison with other reporting issuers may not be appropriate. The payout ratio to FFO and the payout ratio to ACFO are calculated as declared distributions divided by FFO and ACFO, respectively.
|(6)
|Total Units outstanding include Trust Units and LP Units, including Units classified as liabilities. LP Units classified as equity in the consolidated financial statements are presented as non-controlling interests.
|(7)
|The diluted weighted average includes the vested portion of the deferred units issued pursuant to the deferred unit plan.
Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year
The following table represents key financial, per Unit, and payout ratio information for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019:
|(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit information)
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Variance
|(A)
|(B)
|(A–B)
|Financial Information
|Rentals from investment properties and other(1)
|583,356
|598,710
|(15,354)
|Net income and comprehensive income(1)(3)
|41,560
|270,619
|(229,059)
|Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3)
|258,017
|261,216
|(3,199)
|Cash flows provided by operating activities(1)
|204,611
|213,964
|(9,353)
|NOI(2)
|382,103
|382,630
|(527)
|FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|281,270
|277,403
|3,867
|ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|269,407
|262,850
|6,557
|Distributions declared
|239,101
|230,969
|8,132
|Surplus of ACFO over distributions declared(2)
|30,306
|31,881
|(1,575)
|Surplus of ACFO over distributions paid(2)
|47,783
|84,330
|(36,547)
|Units outstanding(6)
|172,220,387
|170,689,152
|1,531,235
|Weighted average – basic
|171,890,163
|169,277,340
|2,612,823
|Weighted average – diluted(7)
|172,873,206
|170,151,053
|2,722,153
|Per Unit Information (Basic/Diluted)
|Net income and comprehensive income(1)
|$0.24/$0.24
|$1.60/$1.59
|$-1.36/$-1.35
|Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3)
|$1.50/$1.49
|$1.54/$1.54
|$-0.04/$-0.05
|FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|$1.64/$1.63
|$1.64/$1.63
|$—/$—
|Distributions declared
|$1.388
|$1.350
|$0.038
|Payout Ratio Information
|Payout ratio to FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|85.0 %
|83.3 %
|1.7 %
|Payout ratio to ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5)
|88.8 %
|87.9 %
|0.9 %
|(1)
|Represents a GAAP measure.
|(2)
|Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable.
|(3)
|Includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments.
|(4)
|See “Other Measures of Performance” section in the MD&A for a reconciliation of these measures to the nearest consolidated financial statement measure.
|(5)
|The calculation of the Trust’s FFO and ACFO and related payout ratios, including comparative amounts, are financial metrics that were determined based on the February 2019 REALpac White Paper on FFO and ACFO, respectively. Comparison with other reporting issuers may not be appropriate. The payout ratio to FFO and the payout ratio to ACFO are calculated as declared distributions divided by FFO and ACFO, respectively.
|(6)
|Total Units outstanding include Trust Units and LP Units, including Units classified as liabilities. LP Units classified as equity in the consolidated financial statements are presented as non-controlling interests.
|(7)
|The diluted weighted average includes the vested portion of the deferred units issued pursuant to the deferred unit plan.
Operational Highlights
For the three months ended September 30, 2020, net income and comprehensive income (as noted in the table above) increased by $15.9 million as compared to the same period in 2019. This increase was primarily attributed to the following:
Partially offset by the following:
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income and comprehensive income (as noted in the table above) decreased by $229.1 million as compared to the same period last year. This decrease was primarily attributed to the following:
Partially offset by the following:
FFO Highlights
For the three months ended September 30, 2020, FFO increased by $12.8 million or 13.1% to $110.1 million. This increase was primarily attributed to:
Partially offset by:
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, FFO increased by $3.9 million or 1.4% to $281.3 million. This increase was primarily attributed to:
Partially offset by:
ACFO Highlights
For the three months ended September 30, 2020, ACFO increased by $14.7 million or 16.6% to $103.2 million compared to the same period in 2019, which was primarily due to the items previously identified.
The Payout Ratio relating to ACFO for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased to 77.2% as compared to the same period in 2019, which was largely the result of distributions from condominium closings of $29.2 million and the other items previously identified.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, ACFO increased by $6.6 million or 2.5% to $269.4 million compared to the same period in 2019, which was primarily due to the items previously identified.
The Payout Ratio relating to ACFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased by 0.9% to 88.8% as compared to the same period in 2019, which was primarily due to the items previously identified.
Development and Intensification Summary
Included in the Trust’s large development pipeline are 256 identified mixed-use development initiatives, which are summarized in the following table:
|Underway
|Active
|Future
|Description
|(Construction underway or
expected to commence
within next 2 years)
|(Construction expected to
commence within next 3–5
years)
|(Construction expected to
commence after 5 years)
|Total
|Trust's share of number of projects
|Residential Rental
|7
|23
|58
|88
|Seniors’ Housing
|4
|13
|28
|45
|Self-storage
|10
|16
|22
|48
|Office Buildings
|—
|1
|9
|10
|Hotels
|—
|—
|5
|5
|Subtotal – Recurring income initiatives
|21
|53
|122
|196
|Condominium developments
|9
|12
|25
|46
|Townhome developments
|2
|5
|7
|14
|Subtotal – Development income initiatives
|11
|17
|32
|60
|Total
|32
|70
|154
|256
|Trust’s share of project area (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|Recurring income initiatives
|3,500
|5,000
|12,500
|21,000
|Development income initiatives
|2,200
|1,600
|3,100
|6,900
|Total Trust’s share of project area (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|5,700
|6,600
|15,600
|27,900
|Trust’s share of such estimated costs (in millions of dollars)
|2,300
|3,100
|– (1)
|5,400
(1) The Trust has not yet fully determined the costs attributable to future projects and as such they are not included in this table.
As noted in the table above, the Trust is currently working on initiatives for the development of many properties, including the following mixed-use development initiatives for which final municipal approvals have or are being actively pursued:
Non-GAAP Measures
The non-GAAP measures used in this Press Release, including but not limited FFO, Transactional FFO, ACFO, NOI, Same Property NOI, average yield rates, and payout ratio do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP measures are more fully defined and discussed in 'Management’s Discussion and Analysis' ("MD&A") of the Trust for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Full reports of the financial results of the Trust for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are outlined in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the related MD&A of the Trust for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. In addition, supplemental information is available on the Trust's website at www.smartcentres.com.
Conference Call
SmartCentres will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). Participating on the call will be members of SmartCentres’ senior management.
Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 1-855-353-9183 and then keying in the participant access code 93397#. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.
A recording of this call will be made available Thursday, November 12, 2020 beginning at 8:30 p.m. (ET) through to 8:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 19, 2020. To access the recording, please call 1-855-201-2300, enter the Conference Reference Number 1252433# and then key in the participant access code 93397#.
About SmartCentres
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $11.9 billion intensification program ($5.4 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT’s current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors’ residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner.
SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 59.3 million square feet (27.9 million square feet at SmartCentres’ share) of space, 27.1 million square feet (12.3 million square feet at SmartCentres’ share) of which has or will commence construction within next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape.
Included in this intensification program is the Trust’s share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and as at September 30, 2020, 766 units (representing approximately 70% of all 1,110 units in the first and second phases) had closed with the balance of units expected to close before year end. In addition, the presold 631 units in the third phase along with 22 townhomes, all of which are sold out and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023. For more information, visit www.smartcentres.com.
Certain statements in this Press Release are "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's expectations regarding the Trust's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities as further outlined under the headings "Business Overview and Strategic Direction", "Other Measures of Performance" and "Outlook" in Management's Discussion & Analysis of the Trust for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. More specifically, certain statements contained in this Press Release, including statements related to the Trust's maintenance of productive capacity, estimated future development plans and costs, view of term mortgage renewals including rates and upfinancing amounts, timing of future payments of obligations, intentions to secure additional financing and potential financing sources, and vacancy and leasing assumptions, and statements that contain words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "will", "may" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting the Trust's Unitholders and financial analysts in understanding the Trust's operating environment, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. However, such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and elsewhere in Management's Discussion & Analysis of the Trust for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Trust cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These forward-looking statements are made as at the date of this Press Release and the Trust assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances unless otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
However, such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties.
For more information, please contact:
|Mitchell Goldhar
|Peter Forde
|Peter Sweeney
|Executive Chairman
|President & CEO
|Chief Financial Officer
|SmartCentres
|SmartCentres
|SmartCentres
|(905) 326-6400 ext. 7674
|(905) 326-6400 ext. 7615
|(905) 326-6400 ext. 7865
|mgoldhar@smartcentres.com
|pforde@smartcentres.com
|psweeney@smartcentres.com
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
